At the Oval in London, the 2023 World Test Championship Final is anticipated to begin on June 8. The match is scheduled to take place from June 8 to 12, with a reserved day to make up for time lost due to inclement weather, according to dependable sources who spoke on condition of anonymity with TOI. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet publicised the dates. That implies that there will be a pleasant break for Indian players, between this year's IPL and the WTC Final, which is set to end in the last week of May, if they qualify.

IND vs AUS Test Series

In preparation for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series against India in February and March, the visiting Australian cricket team is expected to hold a brief camp in Bangalore, according to reports. According to a source, "they will travel to Nagpur for the first Test (starting on February 9) after the brief camp."

BCCI's selectors

One male junior selector and one female senior selector position were posted by the BCCI on Friday on its website. S Sharath, a former batsman for Tamil Nadu, was recently elevated to the senior selection committee after serving as the junior selection committee's chairman when India won the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies last year.

Currently, the other members of the national junior selection committee are Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Ranadeb Bose, Krishan Mohan, and Pratik Patel. Intriguingly, according to the BCCI's brief about the primary job duties/responsibilities, a junior national selector must "inculcate proper ethics in the youth, particularly through interactions with senior and former players on issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, etc.," in addition to "selecting the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner" and "plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the respective age group teams."

The senior women's and junior men's selectors would each "be tasked with screening and choosing coaches and support staff." The application deadline for both positions is January 28 at 6 p.m. The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee will schedule personal interviews with the shortlisted candidates as part of its ongoing review process.