topStoriesenglish2608325
NewsCricket
WTC FINAL

WTC Final: Ganguly-Led ICC Cricket Committee Make Big Changes Ahead Of IND vs AUS Match; Report

World Test Championship: India and Australia will lock horns in June 2023 in the WTC finals in London.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WTC Final: Ganguly-Led ICC Cricket Committee Make Big Changes Ahead Of IND vs AUS Match; Report

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to take place in London next month between Team India and Australia. Days before the blockbuster clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) made a much-awaited rule change to the playing conditions of the international games. A report from Cricbuzz suggests that the ICC cricket committee headed by Sourav Ganguly has made the changes and the message has been conveyed to both finalists - India and Australia.

What are the changes made by ICC?

1) The soft signal rule has been changed.

2) Flood lights can be switched on during the game in case of poor light.

3) There will be a sixth reserve day in the Test match between India and Australia.

Why did ICC change the soft signal rule?

The soft signal rule has been critized on numerous occasions after small decisions on the field changed the result for one team or the other. The change means the third umpire will have the final call on doubtful catches.

IPL 2023: Who Is Mukesh Kumar, Delhi Capitals Pacer And Standby Player In India's WTC Final Squad?

"ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology make the decision when the on-field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given. This isn't a comment on the decision FYI (sic)," said England's Test skipper Ben Stokes after a controversial decision took place during Australia vs South Africa Test earlier this year.

India squad for WTC final

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

KL Rahul ruled out

India opener KL Rahul will undergo surgery to address the issue, which means he will also miss the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Rahul expressed his disappointment in an emotional post on social media, where he thanked his team for their support and wished them well for the rest of the tournament.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?