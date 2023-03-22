topStoriesenglish2586773
NewsCricket
WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Fans React As Smriti Mandhana Bowls Just Like Virat Kohli In RCB vs MI Match - Watch

WPL 2023: Watch the video of RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana bowling just like Virat Kohli during the match against Mumbai Indians women cricket team

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WPL 2023: Fans React As Smriti Mandhana Bowls Just Like Virat Kohli In RCB vs MI Match - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's cricket team had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 season. RCB finished their run in the WPL 2023 with a loss against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (March 21) by four wickets. RCB could only post 125 runs on the board in first innings which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down in just 16.3 overs. With this win, Mumbai Indians moved on top of the WPL standings before Delhi Capitals sealed their spot in the final with a win in the evening game.

For sure, RCB had a season to forget with a star-studded failing to show their worth. Mandhana, who was the most expensive buy of the WPL 2023 auctions, had a very poor tournament. RCB lost all their five games in the beginning but managed to win their next two games.

However, during the final match, something surprising happened as RCB batter and captain Smriti Mandhana was seen bowling for the first time in the tournament. (How Can MI, DC, UPW Qualify Directly For Final Of WPL 2023? - Explained)

Watch the video:

Fans could not keep calm on social media as reactions came in that RCB-W captain was bowling just like former RCB men's team skipper Virat Kohli. (WPL 2023 Playoff And Final: Schedule, Teams, Date, Time, LIVE Streaming - All You Need To Know)

She bowled during the 17th over against Mumbai Indians conceding nine runs in three balls. The video of Mandhana bowling just like Virat Kohli went viral on social media platforms.

They even have the same jersey (number 18) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Mandhana India teammate Harleen Kaur Deol also tweeted about Smriti Mandhana bowling just like Virat Kohli.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926