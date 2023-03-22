WPL 2023: Fans React As Smriti Mandhana Bowls Just Like Virat Kohli In RCB vs MI Match - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's cricket team had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 season. RCB finished their run in the WPL 2023 with a loss against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (March 21) by four wickets. RCB could only post 125 runs on the board in first innings which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down in just 16.3 overs. With this win, Mumbai Indians moved on top of the WPL standings before Delhi Capitals sealed their spot in the final with a win in the evening game.

For sure, RCB had a season to forget with a star-studded failing to show their worth. Mandhana, who was the most expensive buy of the WPL 2023 auctions, had a very poor tournament. RCB lost all their five games in the beginning but managed to win their next two games.

However, during the final match, something surprising happened as RCB batter and captain Smriti Mandhana was seen bowling for the first time in the tournament. (How Can MI, DC, UPW Qualify Directly For Final Of WPL 2023? - Explained)

Watch the video:

England captain and #RCB allrounder Heather Knight on her RCB captain Smriti Mandhana bowling the last over today: “She bowls a lot like Virat Kohli actually…”



#WPL | #WPL2023 https://t.co/7wslEFAela pic.twitter.com/FOTh2JJQUW — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 21, 2023

Fans could not keep calm on social media as reactions came in that RCB-W captain was bowling just like former RCB men's team skipper Virat Kohli. (WPL 2023 Playoff And Final: Schedule, Teams, Date, Time, LIVE Streaming - All You Need To Know)

She bowled during the 17th over against Mumbai Indians conceding nine runs in three balls. The video of Mandhana bowling just like Virat Kohli went viral on social media platforms.

They even have the same jersey (number 18) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Mandhana India teammate Harleen Kaur Deol also tweeted about Smriti Mandhana bowling just like Virat Kohli.