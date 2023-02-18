WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Named RCB Women's Team Captain; Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Make Video Announcement - Watch

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was named the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s women's team on Saturday, February 17, ahead of the IND-W vs ENG-W contest in Women's T20 World Cup. Mandhana was bought by RCB at the recently-held first-ever WPL auction in Mumbai after an intense battle vs Mumbai Indians (MI) for a sum of Rs 3.40 crore, making her the most expensive player in the league. It is only fitting that RCB's former captain Virat Kohli and current one Faf du Plessis made the announcement in a video posted by RCB across their social media platforms.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana Most Expensive buy in 1st WPL Auction, MS Dhoni Holds Record for 1st IPL Auction

"Smriti is central to our Play Bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB to greater heights, said RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra.

"Leading RCB over last 10 years has been a very memorable and enjoyable phase of my career. A captain is someone who creates a culture and carried the legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around. Faf did an exceptional job last year and I enjoyed playing under him," said Kohli.

"Now it's time for another Number 18 to leada RCB team. We are talking about Smriti Mandhana, who will be leading the RCB team in Women's Premier League," said Kohli.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB's captain for the Women's Premier League - Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023

"I am very confident that our women's captain has all the attributes to lead RCB," said du Plessis.

Kohli further said that Smriti is surely going to enjoy leading RCB which has some of the best fans in the world.

Mandhana thanked Faf and Kohli for their words and said that she is looking forward to playing for the Red and Black in the first edition of the WPL. " I promise to give my 100 percent to lead RCB to success in WPL," said Mandhana in the video posted by the IPL and WPL franchise.