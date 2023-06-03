Which Indian Players Will Not Feature In WTC 2023 Final From Team India's Squad For WTC 2021 Final?

A lot has transpired since India's loss in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Notably, both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson stepped down as captains, Kohli regained his prime form, Ross Taylor retired, two T20 World Cups took place, and Australia reclaimed their position as the dominant Test team in the world. While India managed to secure their second consecutive WTC Final spot by surpassing South Africa, they will be without three crucial players as they face Pat Cummins' Australia at the Oval, commencing on June 7.

Let's delve into the reasons for their absence and the replacements in the team:

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's last international appearance was in a T20I against Australia in September 2022. He experienced back pain before the subsequent series against South Africa, which ruled him out of that series as well as the ensuing T20 World Cup. Although he was initially added to India's squad for a home ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, it was later confirmed that he would be sidelined for a few more months. Consequently, he missed both IPL 2023 and the WTC Final. However, Bumrah recently hinted at a potential return to light training by sharing a photo of his shoes.

Despite his underwhelming performance in the 2021 WTC Final (where he bowled well but failed to take a wicket in both innings), Bumrah would have been a valuable asset for India this year, given his impressive track record of 37 wickets at an average of 26.27 in England. India is likely to rely on Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as the primary pacers, with Umesh Yadav or Jaydev Unadkat potentially getting an opportunity if the conditions favour pace.

Rishabh Pant

Emerging wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was showcasing his Test prowess when he was involved in a severe car accident in December of the previous year. The accident resulted in injuries to his head, knee, and shin, leading to a hospitalization period of over a month. While no specific timeline has been provided for his return to the field, reports suggest that he is recovering well. In Pant's absence, KS Bharat is expected to assume the wicketkeeping duties against Australia, although Ishan Kishan may also have an outside chance.

In the 2021 WTC Final, Pant scored 4 runs off 22 balls in the first innings and an impressive 41 runs off 88 balls in the low-scoring third innings before losing his wicket due to a reckless shot. Despite facing substantial criticism, the then-captain Kohli stood by Pant, acknowledging his style of play and the possibility that the same shot on another day could have yielded significant results.

Ishant Sharma

In the absence of a struggling Jasprit Bumrah, veteran paceman Ishant Sharma spearheaded India's bowling attack alongside Mohammed Shami in the 2021 WTC Final, claiming figures of 3/48 in New Zealand's first innings. However, it turned out to be Ishant's final appearance in the Indian colours. Following India's defeat, news reports circulated that Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha were no longer favoured by the selectors. Mohammed Siraj has emerged as the obvious successor to Ishant and will fill his role in the bowling attack against Australia.