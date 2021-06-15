WTC Final: India skipper Virat Kohli REVEALS his favourite Anushka Sharma movie – check out

Team India captain Virat Kohli follows the work of his superstar wife Anushka Sharma very closely. The prolific batsman barely misses any movie starring his wife and he even revealed his favourite movie from the bucket of Anushka's Bollywood career.

In an interview with India Today, Virat revealed that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his favourite film featuring his wife Anushka.

Kohli further added that he opens YouTube and watches the scene where Anushka has cancer and Ranbir Kapoor returns back to see her. He concluded by stating that the scene will always be etched in his heart.

“That character for me is my most favourite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir comes back.... that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere,” Kohli said.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016, featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a significant role. It was helmed and produced by Karan Johar. The movie was a critical and commercial success. It minted an impressive Rs 237.56 crore at the box office.

Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017, at a luxurious resort in Tuscany, Italy. The star couple were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021 and Virat-Anushka named their daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently accompanying hubby Virat in England as the India captain and his side gears up to lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to commence from June 18 in Southampton.