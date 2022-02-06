Yash Dhull’s Team India are ICC U19 World Cup 2022 champions, beat England by four wickets

Yash Dhull-led India beat England by four wickets to win their fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies on Saturday (February 5). The two unbeaten sides met at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda as England went in search of only their second title, but it was India who extended their record of most tournament wins.

Raj Bawa took 5/31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. It was not to be as both Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu made fifties before Dinesh Bana crashed back-to-back sixes to seal the win.

(More to come)