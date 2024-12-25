Former coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on India's chances of winning the Boxing Day Test match against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Shastri feels that India have exploited Australia's "brittle" top order to have their "nose ahead" in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Notably, Australia's top order comprising Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne have been unable to score against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. It has have forced the hosts to hand a debut to teenage sensation Sam Konstas while dropping rookie opener Nathan McSweeney.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and star batter Steve Smith have also largely struggled for runs.

"I think India would take this, the way the series is poised. Any overseas team being 1-1, especially with the games being in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, they would take this. Going 1-1 into Boxing Day is the best case scenario. I would say India have their nose ahead," Shastri told news.com.au.

"It's been pretty brittle. When you look at this Australian line-up, it's been a long time since I’ve seen an Australian line-up where the top order is that brittle. India have exploited that and continue to exploit it," he added.

The 62-year-old also mentioned that Bumrah is "almost single-handedly" responsible for the visitors keeping the series levelled at 1-1.

"India is 1-1 in the series and that man (Bumrah) has almost single-handedly got India into that position,” Shastri said.

"As far as Konstas goes, I think he’s very refreshing. He's got flair, he's got flamboyance. But Test cricket is Test cricket. His technique will tighten up and he will be the future for Australia," he added.

India have won the last two series in Australia and now have the opportunity to become only the third touring side to win three consecutive series Down Under, joining the West Indies (1984/85, 1988/89, 1992/93) and South Africa (2008/09, 2012/13, 2016/17).

"Massive. No team has done that in a long time. Australia hammers sides when they come here. For India to pull off three on the trot will be something special. But they’ll have to play good cricket. I see Australia coming hard in this Test match, especially with the bowlers. It’s the batting that’ll be the challenge for Australia more than anything else," said Shastri.

The former head coach feels that India have come to Australia with a strong intent to win.

"India have come here to win, they haven’t come here to fill in the numbers. Even when I was the coach, our mantra was to play extremely hard, fair and to win," said Shastri.

"You have to think of a method to beat Australia and not just compete. You’ve got to plan properly, how to take your 20 wickets. India have done that and been very aggressive. They've been in the face of Australia and give as good as they get. It’s been entertaining and feisty stuff. The first day of the Boxing Day Test will determine which way the series will go," he added.