Yuzvendra Chahal Shows Grit With The Bat; 142-Ball Marathon Knock For Haryana Shines In Ranji Trophy 2024

In a remarkable display of resilience, Yuzvendra Chahal, primarily celebrated for his sharp leg-spin, exhibited surprising batting prowess for Haryana in their Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Madhya Pradesh. Known for his wicket-taking abilities on international platforms, Chahal’s gritty 142-ball knock of 27 runs on Haryana’s tail-end provided a fresh perspective on his commitment to the game. While his runs were limited, the determination and skill he showcased with the bat added an extra layer of intrigue to this Ranji Trophy clash.

The Context: Chahal’s Role as a Batting Shield

In the ongoing Elite Group C match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Chahal took to the crease with Haryana on 339-8, holding a fragile 31-run lead. Taking guard at number 10, Chahal faced the daunting task of weathering the bowling storm. The usual expectations of a tailender faded as he methodically held his ground, focusing on survival over runs, a quality reminiscent of Test cricket’s great defenders. Chahal’s stay at the crease not only added valuable runs but also wore down the Madhya Pradesh bowlers, showcasing a cricketer's adaptability under pressure.

A Partnership of Persistence: Chahal and Harshal Patel

The highlight of Chahal's innings was his 67-run stand for the ninth wicket with Harshal Patel. The duo was crucial in taking Haryana's first-innings total past the 400-run mark, establishing a lead that would put Madhya Pradesh on the back foot. Harshal Patel, the more recognized batter of the two, notched up an impressive half-century, scoring 72* by stumps, while Chahal's contribution in holding the other end brought stability and composure to the innings. Together, they formed an unlikely yet effective pair, chipping away at Madhya Pradesh's chances and reinforcing Haryana's lead to nearly 100 runs before Chahal finally fell to Shubman Sharma’s delivery.

Chahal’s Innings by the Numbers: Grit and Resilience

Chahal's score of 27 may not have topped the charts, but the 142 balls he faced for his knock is a testament to his tenacity and ability to adapt. Dispatching two balls for boundaries, he showed glimpses of his batting potential while staying focused on a more significant goal: extending Haryana’s innings. His performance here isn't an anomaly, either; it builds on his previous innings against Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, where he faced 152 balls for a gritty 48 runs, propelling Haryana to an impressive 453 in their first innings.

This determined side to Chahal may well inspire selectors to view him as a multi-dimensional player. His efforts to prove himself as a capable lower-order batsman alongside his expertise in spin create a compelling case for a Test debut, a goal he’s publicly expressed enthusiasm for after his stint in English County Cricket.

Chahal’s International Pursuits: A New Path for the Spinner?

Chahal's last international appearance for India was in August 2023 in a T20I against the West Indies. With 217 international wickets and a bowling average around 26, his talent with the ball is well-established. However, his recent Ranji Trophy outings have highlighted another facet of his game, potentially widening his utility in longer formats where the importance of tail-end resistance cannot be overstated.

India’s national team selectors will surely take note of Chahal’s perseverance at the crease. His performances indicate a hunger to return to the international scene, and this added facet to his skillset could increase his chances for a Test selection, especially as he demonstrates the resolve and patience critical for the longer formats of the game.

What’s Next for Haryana?



By stumps on Day 3, Haryana found themselves in a strong position at 431-9, boasting a lead of 123 runs. With Harshal Patel still at the crease and looking solid, Haryana’s lead could extend even further, setting up an exciting fourth day in Indore. As Haryana gears up to defend their lead, Madhya Pradesh will have to dig deep to overcome Chahal and Patel's gritty display that has already left them on the back foot.