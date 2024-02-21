In the midst of the cricketing fervour surrounding the ongoing PSL season, Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas sparked a wave of reactions with her recent post featuring none other than the cricket sensation, Babar Azam. However, this seemingly innocuous gesture dredged up past controversies, leading to a flurry of responses from netizens. The recent snapshot shared by Zainab Abbas, praising Babar Azam's performance despite Quetta's loss, stirred up a whirlwind of reactions on social media platforms. While Abbas commended Azam's prowess, it also reignited memories of a contentious exchange between the two personalities.

The Spat That Resurfaced

The spat between Babar Azam and Zainab Abbas dates back to 2018, following Azam's remarkable century against New Zealand. In what appeared to be a light-hearted jest, Abbas referred to Azam as then-coach Mickey Arthur's "son," teasing their close relationship. However, Azam didn't take it lightly and admonished Abbas for overstepping boundaries with her words, igniting a social media storm.

Netizens Divided

As the old exchange resurfaced, netizens were divided in their opinions. While some defended Abbas, attributing the misunderstanding to misinterpretation, others criticized her, urging her to apologize or delete the tweet. Despite the passage of time, neither party has taken down their respective posts, keeping the debate alive among followers.

Zainab Abbas's Controversial Departure

Adding fuel to the fire, Abbas's past controversies resurfaced, particularly her alleged "anti-India and anti-Hindu" tweets. Amidst the ICC World Cup 2023, Abbas found herself embroiled in a storm of criticism, leading to her reported departure from India. The incident, which occurred during her coverage of the tournament, further intensified the scrutiny surrounding her online presence.