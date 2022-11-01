topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ZIM VS NED

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 930 AM IST, November 2

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 930 AM IST, November 2

Zimbabwe will take on the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday. Zimbabwe are ranked fourth in the points table with one win against Pakistan and Netherlands are ranked six having lost all three matches in the Super 12 stage.

Also Read: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 34 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ZIM vs NED match online and on TV?

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 34

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 2 at 930 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 34 Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Max O’Dowd (C), Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (VC), Sean Williams, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tei Chatara

ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 34 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek

Full Squad

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Live Tv

ZIM vs NEDT20 World Cup 2022Zimbabwe vs NetherlandsZIM vs NED Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsJos ButtlerKane WilliamsonZIM Dream11NEDDream11ZIM Predicted 11NED Predicted 11ZIM vs NED newsZIM vs NED updates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'