Zimbabwe Players' Wild Celebration After Beating West Indies In ODI World Cup Qualifier Goes Viral - Watch

Zimbabwe emerged victorious against the West Indies in a thrilling World Cup qualifiers match at Harare Sports Club, thanks to the outstanding performance of all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, West Indies skipper Shai Hope witnessed a solid start from Zimbabwe's opening pair, Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie. They built a strong foundation with a 63-run partnership before Gumbie fell for 26, caught LBW by Keemo Paul. Wessly Madhevere couldn't contribute much and departed after scoring just two runs. Ervine, who was on the verge of a well-deserved fifty, fell four runs short when Roston Chase dismissed him. Sean Williams added 23 runs but failed to convert it into a substantial score.

In addition to their victory, the Zimbabwean players' wild celebration after the match went viral across social media platforms. The jubilant scenes captured the team's elation as they celebrated their hard-fought win against the West Indies. The players were seen jumping, hugging, and exchanging high-fives, showcasing their camaraderie and team spirit. Their infectious joy resonated with fans around the world, spreading the message of passion and determination in the sport. The video quickly gained traction, earning admiration and applause from cricket enthusiasts everywhere, further solidifying the Zimbabwean team's memorable triumph.

The game took a turn with a crucial partnership between Raza and Ryan Burl. They shared an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket, changing the momentum in Zimbabwe's favor. Burl reached his fifty, scoring 50 runs off 57 deliveries, before Akeal Hosein claimed his wicket with an LBW dismissal.

Raza, on the other hand, continued his impressive innings amidst falling wickets. The all-rounder completed his half-century, smashing six boundaries and two maximums in his 58-ball 68 before Kyle Mayers dismissed him. Blessing Muzarbani provided Zimbabwe with a final flourish as they finished with a total of 268 runs.

During the West Indies' chase, openers Brandon King and Mayers started strongly, maintaining a positive run-rate. However, Zimbabwe made a comeback by taking two quick wickets. Muzarabani sent King back to the pavilion in the seventh over, followed by Richard Ngarava dismissing Johnson Charles, leaving the West Indies struggling at 46 for 2.



Mayers then formed a 64-run partnership with captain Shai Hope and even reached his second Test fifty. But Zimbabwe struck back with a flurry of wickets, removing both Mayers and Hope within three overs. Mayers departed after scoring 56 runs off 72 deliveries, including eight boundaries and a six, while Hope contributed a quick 30 off 39 balls with three fours.

Nicholas Pooran paced his innings well, scoring 34 runs off 36 balls before Ngarava claimed his wicket with an LBW dismissal. Muzarabani sent Rovman Powell back to the pavilion in the 33rd over, and Tendai Chatara dismissed Jason Holder soon after for his first wicket of the day. Chatara continued his excellent bowling by dismissing Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph. In the end, West Indies were bowled out for 233 in 44.4 overs, resulting in a 35-run victory for Zimbabwe. Raza emerged as the standout performer, contributing 68 runs with the bat and claiming two wickets.