Solar Eclipse 2024: Get Ready For The Dazzling 'Ring Of Fire' – Visibility And Timing For India!

On October 2, 2024, an annular solar eclipse will take place, producing a stunning "ring of fire" effect as the Moon partially covers the Sun. This celestial phenomenon will be visible over parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina. People in the path of annularity will witness the Moon forming a glowing ring around the Sun, while those outside this path will experience a partial eclipse.

Annular solar eclipse 2024 timing

The annular solar eclipse will begin at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT) on October 2, 2024. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT), when the Moon will obscure the largest part of the Sun. At this moment, observers within the path of annularity will witness the striking "ring of fire" effect.

What are annular solar eclipses?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is positioned farther from Earth in its orbit, causing it to appear smaller than the Sun in the sky. This allows the outer edges of the Sun to remain visible around the Moon, forming the "ring of fire" effect. Unlike total solar eclipses, where the Moon fully blocks the Sun, annular eclipses create a ring-shaped appearance.

Types of solar eclipses

There are four primary types of solar eclipses: total, partial, annular, and hybrid. The type of eclipse depends on the alignment and relative distances between the Earth, Moon, and Sun.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon's apparent size is larger than the Sun's, completely blocking its light and plunging the area into temporary darkness.

A partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon only covers part of the Sun, creating a crescent shape as a result of imperfect alignment between the Earth, Moon, and Sun.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, allowing a ring of sunlight to encircle the Moon.

A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon where some areas of the Earth experience a total eclipse, while others witness an annular eclipse.

Annular solar eclipse visibility: The "ring of fire" effect

The "ring of fire" will be visible only along a narrow path of annularity, spanning between 165 and 206 miles wide. This path crosses portions of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina, where about 175,000 people will see up to 93% of the Sun's disk obscured by the Moon. Observers outside this path will experience a partial eclipse, where the Moon appears to take a bite out of the Sun.

Is the annular solar eclipse visible from India?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the second solar eclipse of 2024 will begin on October 2 at 9:13 PM and conclude at 3:17 AM. However, since the eclipse occurs during nighttime in India, it will not be visible.

Safety measures for viewing the eclipse

To view the eclipse safely, it is essential to use proper eye protection. Solar eclipse glasses are necessary for observing both the partial phases and the "ring of fire." Regular sunglasses or other improvised filters are not sufficient and can damage your eyes.