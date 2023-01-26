topStoriesenglish2565983
NewsLifestyleCulture
REPUBLIC DAY

Arjun Rampal celebrates Republic Day with Indian Community in Sydney, shares photos

Actor Arjun Rampal was invited a special guest for the Republic Day celebrations in Australia. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Rampal celebrates Republic Day with Indian Community in Sydney, shares photos

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Rampal celebrated India's 74th Republic Day with the Indian community in Australia. The 'Raajneeti' actor was invited as a special guest for the occasion. The streets of Sydney were packed and the patriotic spirit was in the air as Rampal hoisted the Indian flag. 

He took to his social media to say that, "Happy 74th Republic Day, celebrating with the wonderful Indian community in Sydney, the warmth of India transcends all boundaries #littleindiasydney #proudtobeindian  #republicday2023 #australia #australiaday."

Images of Arjun hoisting the Indian flag along with the Indian community soon flooded the internet and made one feel so proud of an actor who has always pushed the envelope when it comes to choosing interesting roles from 'Daddy' to 'Rock On' and made India proud on a global scale. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Incidentally, January 26 also marks Australia Day. This is the official National Day of Australia. Observed annually on 26th January, it marks the 1788 landing of the first fleet at Sydney Cove. The event was organised by Vickyy Paul of Master Marketers Australia. 

The warmth and patriotism of the images were reflected in the videos as well. Jai Hind!

Live Tv

Republic DayRepublic Day 2023Arjun RampalBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023