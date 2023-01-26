Arjun Rampal celebrates Republic Day with Indian Community in Sydney, shares photos

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Rampal celebrated India's 74th Republic Day with the Indian community in Australia. The 'Raajneeti' actor was invited as a special guest for the occasion. The streets of Sydney were packed and the patriotic spirit was in the air as Rampal hoisted the Indian flag.

He took to his social media to say that, "Happy 74th Republic Day, celebrating with the wonderful Indian community in Sydney, the warmth of India transcends all boundaries #littleindiasydney #proudtobeindian #republicday2023 #australia #australiaday."

Images of Arjun hoisting the Indian flag along with the Indian community soon flooded the internet and made one feel so proud of an actor who has always pushed the envelope when it comes to choosing interesting roles from 'Daddy' to 'Rock On' and made India proud on a global scale.

Incidentally, January 26 also marks Australia Day. This is the official National Day of Australia. Observed annually on 26th January, it marks the 1788 landing of the first fleet at Sydney Cove. The event was organised by Vickyy Paul of Master Marketers Australia.

The warmth and patriotism of the images were reflected in the videos as well. Jai Hind!