Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami: Saraswati Puja auspicious time, puja mantra and vidhi

As per the Hindu scriptures, Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is celebrated every year on Panchami of Magh month Shukla Paksha. The auspicious date for this year’s festival is 16 February. According to Hindu beliefs, it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of knowledge, art and music. 

File photo

 

Basant Panchami 2021: The festival of Basant Panchami (February 16) marks the arrival of the spring season in India. It’s celebrated every year on the 5th day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which is usually around late Jan or Feb. The festival is dedicated to goddess Saraswati who symbolises knowledge, music and arts in Hinduism. Devotees carry out the Saraswati Puja rituals during ‘Anubujh’ muhurta as that’s considered to be an auspicious time.

Saraswati Puja auspicious time
 

The ideal time to pray to goddess Saraswati is in the morning during the Panchami (fifth) Tithi (date). However, the whole day is considered to be auspicious.

Start Panchami Tithi: It starts at 3:36 am on February 16 

End of Panchami Tithi: It ends at 5:46 am on February 17

Vasant Panchami Muhurat: Between 6:59 am to 12:35 pm on February 16 

Vasant Panchami Madhyanha: 12:35 pm

Things you need for Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja

 

For the puja, one requires mango wood and leaves, Kesar, Haldi, Akshat, Kumkum, Gangajal, Kalash, Naivedya, Havan samidha, Chandan, Shodash Matrika, Saraswati yantra and Durva dal. People usually wear yellow clothes during the puja and prepare saffron sweets as prasad.

How to perform Saraswati Puja
 

To begin the Basant Panchami puja, spread a yellow/red cloth on the wooden platform and then place the photo or idol of goddess Saraswati on it. Keep your books or your children’s school books at goddess Saraswati’s feet. 

Light a lamp using ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil and light a few incense sticks too. During your prayer, invite Maa Saraswati to accept your offerings and devotion. 

Know the puja mantra for Saraswati puja

 

This is the mantra commonly recited during a Saraswati puja:  

Ya Kundendutusharhardhavala ya Shubhravastravrita ya Veenavaradandamanditkara ya Shwetapadmasana.
Ya brahmachyut sankaraprabhritibhirdevai: Sada vandita sa maa patu saraswati bhagwati nissheshjadyapaha
Shukla Brahmavichar Saar Paramamadya Jagadvyapini Veena-Pustak-Dharinimabhayada Jadyandhakarapaham.
Haste sfatikamalika viddhati padmasane sansthitamtra vande ta parmeshwarin bhagvati buddhiprada shardamtra

 

 

We wish our readers a very Happy Saraswati Puja. 

 

 

 

 

 

 
