Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhaiya Dooj? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Story Behind The Festival

Bhai Dooj, an important Hindu festival just like Raksha Bandhan, is set to be celerated on November 15 this year. Bhai Dooj, known by various names such as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. In several states, it marks the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festivities. Annually, Bhai Dooj is observed two days after the Festival of Lights, with this year's celebration falling on November 14 and 15.

Astrologer Parduman Suri shares valuable insights into the traditions associated with this festival, shedding light on the significance of applying tilak and the stories underlying its celebration.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Auspicious Timing for Bhaiya Dooj

- The first auspicious time is from 6:44 am to 9:24 am on November 15

- The second auspicious time is from 10:40 am to 12:00 pm on November 15

According to Astrologer Praduman Suri, when applying tilak on the sister's forehead, the brother's face should be oriented towards either the north or northwest. On this day, it's advisable for both siblings to refrain from wearing black and blue-colored clothes. The tilak ceremony goes beyond being a mere ritual; it symbolizes sincere prayers for the brother's long and prosperous life and is often accompanied by the exchange of gifts. This act of devotion is believed to ward off the fear of Yam, the god of death, and usher in increased wealth and prosperity for the brother's household, ensuring a series of auspicious events.

Bhai Dooj: Story and Legend of Bhaiya Dooj Festival

Two prevalent stories surround the origins of Bhai Dooj. In one tale from Satyug, Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna. She not only applied tilak but also hosted a feast for her brother. Pleased with the warm welcome, Yama granted Yamuna a boon: any sister who reveres her brother with respect and applies tilak on this day will be free from the fear of death. This tradition has endured since then.

Another mythological story traces the festival's roots back to Lord Krishna's visit to his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon Narakasur. She welcomed him with sweets and flowers, applying tilak on his forehead. Some consider this incident as the genesis of the Bhai Dooj celebration.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

The festival, observed on the second day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month, reflects the special bond between siblings. Sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother's wrist and apply tilak on their forehead, symbolizing a bond of protection and love. In return, brothers seek blessings from their sisters, with the added tradition of gifting a dry coconut, locally known as Gola.

Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi: Procedure for Applying Tilak on Bhaiya Dooj

- Commence the day by worshiping Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

- Sisters should prepare a plate with essential items like roli, akshat, dry coconut, and sweets before proceeding with the tilak ceremony.

- The timing of the tilak ceremony is crucial, and it is recommended to choose an auspicious time for this ritual.

- As part of the celebration, sisters can consider preparing a favorite meal for their brothers, which is deemed auspicious.

- Following the tilak ceremony, the brother seeks blessings from his sister, and as a gesture of appreciation, he presents a gift to her.

