Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

The auspicious occasion of Navratri started on March 22, 2023, and will end on Ram Navmi which will be witnessed on March 30. Navratri is one of the major Hindu festivals and is celebrated with great zeal across India. During nine days, different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. While Maa Shailputri is worshipped on day one, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on day two, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day three, and Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on day four.

On Chaitra Navratri day four, devotees offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda who is believed to be the creator of the universe.

Who Is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. "Kushmanda" is derived from the Sanskrit words "Ku" meaning "a little", "Ushma" meaning "warmth", and "Anda" meaning "cosmic egg."

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Maa Kushmanda is the creator of the universe. She is depicted to have eight arms, holding weapons and symbols of power in each hand. She blesses her devotees with happiness, health, and prosperity.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: How Pregnant Ladies Can Fast During Navratri, Expert Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4: Powerful Mantras For Maa Kushmanda

Devotees can offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda while chanting these mantras:

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Muhurat, Vidhi

It is believed that this puja is especially recommended for unmarried women as it is believed to bring them a suitable groom. Maa Kushmanda brings blessings for success, prosperity, and good health.

As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha starts on March 24 at 03:29 pm and ends on March 25 at 02:53 pm.

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped by chanting the above-mentioned mantras and Malpua is offered as bhog.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)