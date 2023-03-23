Chaitra Navratri 2023: Do’s And Don'ts To Follow During 9-Day Festival Of Maa Durga

Navratri is one of the important festivals of Hindu tradition, where it is celebrated for nine days that consists of fasting and worshiping the Goddess Durga. This nine-day event is connected with the worshiping of the 9 forms of the Goddess Durga. This year, the Chaitra Navratri started on March 22, and today marks the second day of the auspicious occasion where Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped.

On the ninth day, people celebrate Ram Navami, which is dedicated to the celebration of Lord Rama’s birth. Also, this festival is celebrated to welcome the New year according to the Hindu Lunar New Year (Vikram Samvat Calendar).

It’s time to seek the blessings of the Goddess Durga and pray for the betterment of you and your family. Now, let us see what Gurudev Shri Kashyap Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu suggests about things that one should do and avoid this Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: What One Should DO During This Navratri

Let's look at the things one should necessarily do this Chaitra Navratri:

● One of the most important rituals a person must do is the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of the Chaitra Navratri.

● Another important ritual is to maintain Akhand Deepak, light it on all nine days, and make sure that it never goes dim.

● The house must be neat and clean. And always take a bath before doing puja as it will bring good luck.

● The red color is considered auspicious in this Navratri celebration so wear red clothes during Puja.

● The use of wheat and rice flour is prohibited during Navratri fasting. Use Kuttu Atta instead.

● Milk products and fruits can also be used during the fast.

● One should chant the Durga Chalisa and the Saptashati on all days of Navratri.

● This festival is also a time for self-condemnation and one should pray for the good of oneself and others.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: What One Should NOT Do During Navratri

This Navratri, here is a list of things that one should avoid during the nine-day festival:

● Firstly, one should avoid using garlic and onion while cooking for nine days, and maintain a Sattvic Diet for nine days.

● Avoid consumption of Alcohol and smoking.

● Always make sure that the house is not empty, at least one person should stay at home to make sure that the Akhand Jyoti is lit continuously.

● Avoid cutting nails, hair, and shaving during this nine days auspicious event.

● Those who are observing fast should avoid sleeping during the afternoon, as all of their positive karma from fasting would be lost.

● People observing fast should avoid the use of any item made of leather or animal skin.

● During this auspicious event avoid criticizing others and passing negative comments. One should gather only positive energies for better karma.

● Avoid eating any kind of unhealthy and fried food to ensure better health.

Moreover, one should not force themselves to fasten, as it is a person’s own belief to observe fasting, do not force yourself and keep starving.