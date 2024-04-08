Chaitra Navratri 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Things To Avoid

The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival celebrated from the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Chaitra until the ninth day, is a time for fasting and worship. Beginning on April 9th and concluding on April 17th, this significant celebration marks the onset of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Devotees devoutly worship Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars – Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

On Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious period for Kalash Ghatasthpana will last for approximately four hours in the morning, starting from the night of April 8th at 11:50 PM.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Ghatasthapana and other auspicious rituals are as follows :

Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm

Vaidhrti Yog begins on April 8 at 6:14 pm

Vaidhrti Yog ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am on April 9

Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on April 9

Rituals for Conducting Puja During Navratri

- Take a bath in the morning during the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana, which is from 6:02 AM to 10:15 AM.

- If you cannot establish the Kalash during this time, you can also do it during the auspicious time of Abhijit, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM.

- Meditate on Lord Ganesh in the temple of the house before tying Mauli to the copper pot in a swastika shape.

- Fill the pot with water mixed with a few drops of Ganga water, and add a coin, incense, betel nut, perfume, and rice. Finally, light the diya/deepak (sacred flame) of Maa Durga.

- Alongside the Kalash establishment, put soil in a clay vessel and sow barley seeds in it.

- Those fasting during Navratri should continue with their regular diet.

Avoiding Debt During Navratri

Celebrity Astrologer Praduman Suri advises against buying new items on loan during Navratri. Purchasing items on debt, whether it's new clothes, electronics, or other goods, can invite negative energy into your life. Suri suggests that acquiring items through loans, whether from a bank or acquaintance, can lead to a burdened mind and heart, compromising the positive energy within the household. Therefore, it's important to refrain from taking on loans during Navratri to maintain positivity.