Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri- Maha Navami Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra And Kanya Pujan

Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami, which marks the culmination of the 9-day Chaitra Navratri this year. Falling on April 17, Navami coincides with Ram Navami celebrations. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped, including Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 significance: Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Navami, representing the supreme Goddess of Power. According to Hindu mythology, she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva when he worshipped Adi-Parashakti at the dawn of the universe, leading Lord Shiva to be known as Ardha-Narishwar.

Siddhidatri signifies the granter of supernatural powers, fulfilling all divine aspirations. Legend has it that during the universe's creation, Goddess Kushmanda used her smile's radiance to bring light and life into the dark void.

Chaitra Navaratri 2024 Day 9: Auspicious Timings

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11:03 am to 1:38 pm, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Navami Puja Vidhi, bhog, colour

Devotees should wake up early on Navami and begin the day with a ceremonial bath (mahasnan), don new clothes, and bathe the idols of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offerings of white garments, sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and white flowers are made to the Goddess. Maa Siddhidatri particularly favours Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani).

Offerings of seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut, and halwa are made as bhog to please Maa Siddhidatri. The colour associated with the ninth day of Navratri, or Maha Navami, is sky blue.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Powerful Mantra For Maa Siddhidatri

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षद्यैरासुरैरमरैरपि

सेव्यमना सदा भूयत सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेना संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

