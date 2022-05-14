हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandra Grahan 2022

Chandra Grahan 2022: Total Lunar eclipse on May 16, check India timings, visibility of Blood Moon

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on May 15, 16 this year. The Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse, and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse. 

Chandra Grahan 2022: Total Lunar eclipse on May 16, check India timings, visibility of Blood Moon
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The world is about to witness this year's first total Lunar eclipse on May 15-16 intervening night. However, this season's first-ever eclipse was on April 30, 2022, and it was a Partial Solar Eclipse. There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. When the moon comes into its shadow just behind the Earth, a lunar eclipse takes place. 

WHERE WILL TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (BLOOD MOON) 2022 BE VISIBLE?

According to timeanddate.com, the total phase of this Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be visible from across North and South America, plus parts of Europe and Africa. South/West Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will see some parts of the eclipse. 

"The duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of partial phase will be over two hours.

The eclipse will not be visible in India. As per IST, the eclipse will take place at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 in the afternoon. 

WHERE TO WATCH TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

NASA will broadcast a live stream of the celestial event. This May 15 and 16 eclipse is also called a Super Flower Blood Moon. 

SUTAK TIMINGS:

Sutak is the time before and after the solar and lunar eclipse which is considered to be inauspicious. According to drikpanchang.com, sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse, and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse. 

 

 

