This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Chennai have been marked by the installation of a monumental Lord Ganesh idol.

The 40-foot-tall idol is adorned with 6,000 brass Thambulam plates, 1,500 Kamakshi lamps, and 350 white seashells, showcasing a remarkable blend of artistry and devotion.





The giant idol, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, has become a central attraction for devotees who have flocked to the Kolathur area to offer their prayers.

The nose of the idol is prominently highlighted by the 1,500 Kamakshi lamps, while the ears are beautifully decorated with 350 seashells, adding to the grandeur of the display.

Meanwhile, in a unique fusion of tradition and contemporary significance, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries have also unveiled a striking replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Chennai.





This replica mirrors the design of the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, which was opened to the public on January 22, 2024.

The replica serves as a tribute to Lord Ganesha during the festival and adds a distinct touch to the ongoing celebrations.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi through a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

In Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.

Meanwhile, Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, reputedly 250 years old, has begun its own celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti. Known for its self-existent deity, this temple continues to be a significant site for devotees during the festival.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.