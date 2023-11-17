Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival and the four days see devotees praying to Sun God or Surya Dev. Chhat Puja is an ancient Indian festival celebrated most widely in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Aparnna Patiil, an astrology and numerology expert from All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares, "Chhath Pooja is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month, according to the Hindu calendar. It is a four-day festival, where devotees worship the Sun Lord along with his sister Chhathi Maiya/ Shashti Maa and his two wives - Pratyusha and Usha - by offering Arghya to both the setting Sun and the rising Sun. Many devotees keep fast for 36 hours." In 2023, Chhath Puja begins on Friday, November 17, and continues till Monday, November 20.

Chhath Puja 2023: Significance

In our Vedic Astrology, the Sun is the most important Planet which signifies soul, father, vitality, power and profession, explains Aparnna Patiil. She adds, "Chhathi Maiya signifies the benefactor and protector of children and also the one who blesses the devotees with children. By offering water/ Argya to the setting sun, devotees pay respect to their forefathers and by offering Arghya to the rising sun, the devotees seek blessings for their children with good health and happiness. It is believed that performing Chhath Pooja provides punya or blessings to the devotees equivalent to those who offer Arghya to the Sun daily for 365 days."

Chhath Puja 2023: Dates And Rituals

Patiil, while saying that "no muhurat or auspicious time is required for Chhath Puja", explains the four days puja day rituals that have to be followed:

Day 1: Nahay Khay - November 17, 2023

This day, devotees should eat satvik or pure food. There is a tradition of having bottlegourd sabzi and rice.

Day 2: Kharana - November 18, 2023

On this day, devotees observing fast should pray to Chhathi Maa. The devotees should prepare sweet kheer with jaggery, dal and chawal and offer this as prasad, and also eat it themselves. The fast starts after this. From this time to the next half day, devotees should not have water too.

Day 3: Sandhya Argya - November 19, 2023

On this day, devotees offer arghya to the setting sun in the evening.

Day 4: Subah Ka Argya - November 20, 2023

On this day, devotees offer arghya to the rising sun. Then they have prasad and break their fast.

Chhath Puja 2023: Dos And Don'ts To Follow

Dos:

1. Devotees should clean their houses and sanctify them. They should take a bath and purify themselves too.

2. They should always wash their hands before touching the belongings required in the puja.

3. Devotees should make sure their hands and feet are clean before making prasad.

4. It is believed that Chhath Puja conducted with purity and reverence will bring prosperity and good health to their loved ones.

5. Devotees should use only sendha namak (rock salt) to make food.

6. Devotees should wear new, clean clothes while offering arghya.

Don'ts:

1. Do not use common salt for making prasad.

2. Do not eat non-vegetarian food if someone in your family is observing Chhath Puja fast.

3. Do not drink or smoke during the puja.

4. Do not let children eat or bite fruits kept in puja thali and those offered as prasad until the festival ends.

5. Devotees should not wear unwashed clothes.







