New Delhi: Weekends are the perfect escape from hectic routines, offering families a chance to bond and create unforgettable memories together. Away from the pressures of school and work, weekends allow parents and children to truly connect with each other. Spending quality time with your child also nurtures their cognitive and emotional growth. By engaging in fun and interactive activities, you encourage curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills in your child—all crucial for their development. This Children’s Day, check 5 fun-filled activities that will not only bring you closer but also enhance your child’s cognitive skills and creativity—making every moment memorable!

1. Embark on a Nature Walk and Treasure Hunt

Head outdoors for a refreshing stroll in a nearby park or nature reserve and set up a fun-filled treasure hunt adventure. Pack some snacks and enjoy the beauty of nature while engaging in a family treasure hunt. As your child searches for unique leaves, flowers, or stones, they’ll learn to appreciate the little wonders of nature, boosting observational skills and sparking curiosity about the environment. With each treasure they find, you’ll be there to share the excitement and guide them through the journey of discovery.

2. Dive into Fun-Filled Saturdays

Treat your child to an immersive and educational experience with Fun Filled Saturdays at the British Council Library. Every Saturday, children aged 6 and above can explore a world of imagination through exciting storytelling, arts and crafts, interactive games, and more. Each Saturday is thoughtfully designed to provide a memorable experience, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a love for learning. Whether it's an inspiring movie screening, a lively book club discussion, or hands-on craft-making, there’s something new to discover every week!

3. Baking and Decorating Treats Together

For a delightful indoor activity, roll up your sleeves and bake some treats with your child. From mixing the batter to decorating cookies or cupcakes, the hands-on experience teaches kids about measurements, patience, and the art of creating something from scratch. It’s also a delicious way to bond and reward yourself with tasty treats afterward. Baking helps improve focus and attention to detail, making it a rewarding learning experience for both the parents and the kid.

4. Go out for a Movie Screening Together

Enter the weekend mode with a family movie night! Sharing moments over a movie with your child in a cozy atmosphere can be an unforgettable experience, encouraging them to reflect on storylines and character choices. This shared experience also gives you a chance to discuss the movies, ask questions, and spark your child’s critical thinking about narratives, characters, and emotions, making it an educational and bonding experience all at once. As part of Culture Friday initiative, the British Council showcases the best of UK’s films in a cozy, child-friendly setting in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

5. DIY Science Experiments at Home

Turn your kitchen into a mini science lab with easy, DIY experiments that will amaze and entertain your child. From creating a baking soda volcano to making slime, soap or candles, these experiments are a fantastic way to introduce scientific concepts in a fun, hands-on manner. Not only will your child be thrilled to see science in action, but they’ll also develop problem-solving skills and a love for learning. As you conduct these experiments together, you will both enjoy a sense of wonder and accomplishment.



These activities offer a unique blend of fun and learning, transforming weekends into treasured times for you and your child. From baking sessions to outdoor adventures, each experience will spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking while nurturing essential skills in your child. So, dive into these exciting adventures, and turn every weekend into a journey of growth, laughter, and lifelong memories.