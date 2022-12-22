topStoriesenglish
Christmas 2022: Best churches in Goa that you should visit this Xmas season

Christmas 2022: 5 beautiful churches in Goa that you should pay a visit on or ahead of Christmas. 

Dec 22, 2022
  • Goa is known for its beautiful churches
  • Several of Goa's churches are some of the oldest in the country
  • The mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier are housed in Goa's Basilica of Bom Jesus

Christmas 2022: Best churches in Goa that you should visit this Xmas season

Christmas 2022: Goa is home to some of the most beautiful churches in India. If you are planning to visit a church on Christmas or attend a midnight mass, there are a host of beautiful structures to choose from. Here are 5 beautiful churches in Goa that you should pay a visit on or ahead of Christmas. 

1) Basilica of Bom Jesus

This brick-red Old Goa church is a key attraction in Goa and is famous for housing the mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier. The church dates back to the 16th century and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The baroque-style architecture is a key feature of this church. 

2) Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception

This white and blue coloured church is one of the oldest and very popular churches in Goa. Located in Panjim, this church has appeared in several movies like Josh and Dilwale. It was completed in the early 17th century.  

Also read: Christmas 2022: Discover the best churches in Kolkata to visit

3) Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount

Built between 1510 and 1519, this is one of the oldest churches in Goa. This is a Roman Catholic church dedicated to the Virgin Mary in Old Goa. It is not as crowded as it is located on a hill overlooking the Mandovi river, so not very easily accessible.

4) Church of St. Francis of Assisi

Built by the Portuguese in 1661, the architecture of the church is a beautiful blend of Tuscan, Baroque, and Corinthian styles. Inlay of precious stones, gilded alters, and overall ornate interiors make this church one of the prettiest in the city.

5) Se Cathedral

Constructed by the Roman Catholics under Portuguese rule, Se Cathedral is the largest church in Goa. Dedicated to St. Catherine, the church features the Great Golden Bell. The construction of the cathedral was completed in 1619 and its spread over a huge area.

