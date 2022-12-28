Coronavirus outbreak: 7 countries that you should NOT travel to at present amid Covid-19 surge

After nearly two years of Covid-19 induced restrictions, the world had started gradually to move back to normal. Travel, especially international travel, that had to be put on hold was also back on the cards for tourists. But unfortunately, a recent surge in Covid-cases, propelled by Omicron sub-variants in many cases, has once again put question marks on foreign travel. While there's no need to panic, here are some international destinations which you can be considering avoiding travelling to at present amid an increase in Covid-19 cases.

China

When it comes to avoiding foreign travel, China tops the list of countries. China is reporting a record number of infections. Chinese officials estimate about 250 million people (18 per cent of the population) were infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, reported IANS, as Beijing abruptly dismantled restrictions that had contained the disease for almost three years. Various countries, including India, have started screening travellers coming from China.

Japan

According to a Reuters report, Japan on Wednesday recorded 415 Covid-19 deaths, the highest-ever count for a single day, their health ministry data showed. The same report also said that in the past seven days, Japan had the world’s largest confirmed Covid-19 infections and the second-most deaths after the United States, according to a tally by the World Health Organization. Data also showed the country approaching the record high of some 260,000 cases a day of August.

South Korea

South Korea reported more than 68,000 cases in a single day on December 23. The country's new Covid-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Monday (December 26) due to fewer tests during the Christmas weekend. The country confirmed 25,545 new coronavirus infections, including 67 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,684,600, IANS said Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

United States

The US is also reporting a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. In the week ended December 24, Omicron subvariant XBB was estimated to account for 18.3% of the Covid-19 cases in the United States, up from 11.2% in the previous week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday (CDC), reported Reuters. The report added that the highly-contagious Omicron subvariant XBB has surged to more than 50% of Covid-19 cases in the northeastern United States and thanks to the holiday season and extensive domestic travels, cases might just rise.

France

France has also reported more than 10 lakh cases in the past 28 days, and the cases are also going up. As coronavirus cases are on the rise, travellers can exercise caution and avoid travelling here now. France reportedly had 341,136 weekly cases as per World Health Organisation (WHO)'s list on 24 December.

Germany

Germany has been registering more than 40,000 cases daily in the past few days, as per media reports. So caution is advised here also.

Brazil

Brazil is also reporting a high number of Covid cases as well. The WHO on 24 December listed the countries that have been reporting the highest numbers of weekly cases and Brazil with 337,810 cases featured in the list.

