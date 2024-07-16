Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Date & Time, Significance, Rules, Rituals & Mantra

One of the most auspicious days for Hindu devotees, who worship Lord Vishnu with great passion and dedication, is Devshayani Ekadashi, which falls on July 17, 2024. The day, which falls in the month of Ashadha on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha, is very important from a religious and spiritual perspective. Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, and it is one of the 24 Ekadashi celebrations held throughout the year. Devotees adhere to stringent fasting guidelines on this day, which include abstaining from tamasik meals and remaining celibate. To obtain blessings, people perform rituals like chanting mantras and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama. This holy festival honours Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, providing followers with forgiveness from all forms of misery and atonement for previous sins, as well as admission into Vaikuntha Dham, the dwelling place of Shri Hari.

Date & Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - July - July 16, 2024 at 08:33 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - July 17, 2024 - 09:02 PM

Parana Time - July 18, 2024 - From 05:17 AM 07:56 AM

Dwadashi End Moment - July 18, 2024 - 08:44 PM

Significance

For Hindus, Devshayani Ekadashi is a major and holy day honoring Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Devotees keep a rigorous fast and offer prayers on this day, breaking their fast on Dwadashi Tithi the next day. It is thought that the Ekadashi Vrat is a potent fast that can lead to Moksha, or salvation, as well as release from pain, absolution for previous transgressions, and a spot in Vaikuntha Dham, the home of Shri Hari. There are, nevertheless, a lot of rules to adhere to when keeping this fast.

Rules -

Avoid Plucking Tulsi Patra: Plucking Tulsi leaves on the day of Ekadashi is prohibited.

No Soap or Body Wash: Devotees should not take a bath using soap or body wash.

Speak Kindly: Refrain from speaking ill about others.

Maintain Celibacy: It is important to maintain celibacy during the fast.

Avoid Tamasik Foods - Do not consume tamasik food items such as eggs, onion, garlic, and meat.

Rituals

Morning Bath: Wake up early and take a holy bath to start the day. Preparation of Deities: Place an idol of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Ladoo Gopal Ji on a wooden plank after giving them a sacred bath. Offerings: Light a diya with desi ghee and offer yellow flowers or a garland, dry fruits, five seasonal fruits, Tulsi Patra, and Panchamrit. Recitation & Chanting: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama with great devotion and pure intentions. Spend the day chanting "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye" and the Krishna Maha Mantra. Dietary Observance: Those unable to observe a strict fast can eat sattvik food items recommended for fasting in the evening after sunset. Charity: Engage in donations and charity, as these acts are especially meritorious on this day.

Mantra