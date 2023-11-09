Dhanteras 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance - All You Need To Know

Diwali 2023 is just around the corner, starting with the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, this festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It's a prosperous day for new beginnings, acquiring gold and silver, as well as purchasing new utensils and household items.

Celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika, Dhanteras involves the worship of goddess Laxmi and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth.

Dhanteras 2023: Date

Dhanteras will be observed on November 10, 2023, followed by Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Deepawali or Diwali and Lakshmi Puja on November 12, Govardhan Puja on November 13, and Bhaiya Dooj on November 14.

Also read: Diwali 2023: 3 Mouthwatering Recipes To Satisfy Your Festive Cravings

Dhanteras 2023: Shubh Muhurat For Puja

Dhanteras puja will be observed from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm this year and will last for almost 2 hours. Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri and lord Kubera are worshipped with flowers, garlands, and prasad of lapsi or atta halwa. Coriander seeds mixed with jaggery or boondi laddoo can be offered to the Gods. During the puja, three forms of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess MahaLakshmi, Maha Kaali and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped.

Dhanteras 2023: Significance

On Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, it's thought that Goddess Lakshmi surfaced from the ocean during Sagar Manthan, the churning of the milky sea, alongside Lord Kubera, the God of wealth. This sacred day of Trayodashi is dedicated to their worship. Lord Dhanvantari, emerging last during Sagar Manthan, brought with him the nectar of immortality (Amrit) as the Devas and Asuras churned the sea.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)