Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812334https://zeenews.india.com/culture/dhanteras-2024-when-is-dhanteras-know-date-shubh-muhurat-and-city-wise-timings-of-dhantrayodashi-2812334.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
DHANTERAS 2024

Dhanteras 2024: When Is Dhanteras? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Discover the significance, date, and auspicious timings of Dhanteras 2024, marking the start of Diwali festivities with prayers for wealth, health, and prosperity. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanteras 2024: When Is Dhanteras? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi Pic Credit: Freepik

As the festival season approaches, Dhanteras 2024 marks the official beginning of Diwali celebrations, bringing a wave of hope, prosperity, and joy. Known as Dhantrayodashi, this sacred day honors wealth and health, observed by Hindus to seek blessings from deities such as Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health and Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi. The tradition of purchasing gold, silver, utensils, and other auspicious items is believed to attract good fortune and abundance. Below are essential details on the date, auspicious timings, city-wise muhurat, and cultural significance of Dhanteras this year. 

Dhanteras 2024: Date and Festival Overview 

Dhanteras is celebrated each year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically falls in October or November. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, marking the start of the five-day Diwali festivities. Families across India prepare by cleaning and decorating their homes, welcoming the divine presence of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and positivity. 

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat and City-wise Puja Timings 

Observing the correct muhurat is essential for Dhanteras puja to maximize blessings and bring prosperity. Here are the shubh muhurat and other important timings for October 29: 

- Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM 

 - The auspicious puja period will last 1 hour and 50 minutes. 

- Yama Deepam: October 29 

- Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM 

- Vrishabha Kaal: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM 

- Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 1:01 AM on October 29 

- Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 3:45 AM on October 30 

For accurate city-specific timings, refer to local sources or panchangs, as muhurat can vary slightly. As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29: 

Know City-Wise Timings
City Timings
New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm 
Gurugram  6:32 pm to 8:14 pm 
Noida   6:31 pm to 8:12 pm 
Mumbai   7:04 pm to 8:37 pm 
Pune   7:01 pm to 8:33 pm 
Chennai  6:44 pm to 8:11 pm 
Jaipur  6:40 pm to 8:20 pm  
Hyderabad  6:45 pm to 8:15 pm 
Chandigarh  6:29 pm to 8:13 pm 
Kolkata  5:57 pm to 7:33 pm 
Bengaluru  6:55 pm to 8:22 pm 
Ahmedabad  6:59 pm to 8:35 pm 

 

Significance of Dhanteras 2024 

Dhanteras holds profound significance in Hindu culture as it symbolizes the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing fortune and blessings to homes. Worshiping Lord Kuber alongside Goddess Lakshmi on this day emphasizes the desire for both wealth and well-being. Additionally, the festival encourages the practice of cleanliness, purity, and positivity in homes and surroundings as a prelude to the grand Diwali celebration. Lighting diyas outside the home is also customary, signifying the welcoming of prosperity and dispelling negativity. 

As we approach this blessed day, may the auspicious observance of Dhanteras bring prosperity, health, and happiness to all. Happy Dhanteras!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK