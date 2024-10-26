Dhanteras 2024: When Is Dhanteras? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

As the festival season approaches, Dhanteras 2024 marks the official beginning of Diwali celebrations, bringing a wave of hope, prosperity, and joy. Known as Dhantrayodashi, this sacred day honors wealth and health, observed by Hindus to seek blessings from deities such as Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health and Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi. The tradition of purchasing gold, silver, utensils, and other auspicious items is believed to attract good fortune and abundance. Below are essential details on the date, auspicious timings, city-wise muhurat, and cultural significance of Dhanteras this year.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and Festival Overview

Dhanteras is celebrated each year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically falls in October or November. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, marking the start of the five-day Diwali festivities. Families across India prepare by cleaning and decorating their homes, welcoming the divine presence of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and positivity.

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat and City-wise Puja Timings

Observing the correct muhurat is essential for Dhanteras puja to maximize blessings and bring prosperity. Here are the shubh muhurat and other important timings for October 29:

- Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

- The auspicious puja period will last 1 hour and 50 minutes.

- Yama Deepam: October 29

- Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM

- Vrishabha Kaal: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

- Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 1:01 AM on October 29

- Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 3:45 AM on October 30

For accurate city-specific timings, refer to local sources or panchangs, as muhurat can vary slightly. As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29:

Know City-Wise Timings City Timings New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

Significance of Dhanteras 2024

Dhanteras holds profound significance in Hindu culture as it symbolizes the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing fortune and blessings to homes. Worshiping Lord Kuber alongside Goddess Lakshmi on this day emphasizes the desire for both wealth and well-being. Additionally, the festival encourages the practice of cleanliness, purity, and positivity in homes and surroundings as a prelude to the grand Diwali celebration. Lighting diyas outside the home is also customary, signifying the welcoming of prosperity and dispelling negativity.

As we approach this blessed day, may the auspicious observance of Dhanteras bring prosperity, health, and happiness to all. Happy Dhanteras!