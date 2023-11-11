Diwali 2023: 4 Ways To Savor Guilt-Free Sweets And Snacks This Deepwali

Even though festivals are meant to be joyous occasions, occasionally people experience guilt for going against their typical diet and indulging in items they otherwise wouldn't. On Diwali, people usually treat themselves to sweets. Additionally, it may cause guilt trips related to calorie intake. We have to be more cautious about the right ingredients that are used in their making.

In an interview with Zee English News, Aman Jain- Co- Founder and CEO of Doodhvale shares safe alternatives to traditional sweets and snacks. As the demand rises around the festive season, we often come across sweets that are most likely to be adulterated.

Healthy Alternaties to Eating Traditional Indian Sweets and Snacks

Let us explore some healthy options for this Diwali:

1. Initiate Make-In-Home

As we are little apprehensive about the quality of dairy available in sweet shops, try indulging in sweet making activity at home. For what it's worth, you will be using fresh milk, khoya and paneer for the preparations. In this way the whole family can spend some time together and eat healthy in the festive season.

Prepare Kalakand Together with this easy recipe:

To make Kalakand at home, add paneer and sweetened condensed milk and cook until thickened. Mix in the cardamom powder thoroughly, then transfer the mixture to a greased tray and let to set. Add chopped nuts as a garnish, chill until solid, then cut into squares for a delicious handmade Kalakand experience.

2. Opt for desserts that contain milk

Select a dessert made with milk, such as Kheer, Sandesh, Mishti Doi, or Shrikhand. First-rate protein can be found in milk, and it's extremely simple to make these treats at home with whatever adjustments we'd want.

Here is an easy Phirni recipe with a touch of quinoa:

Phirni, a nutritious milk pudding, is made with roasted quinoa, dates, almond powder, saffron strands and cardamom powder. People with elevated blood sugar should benefit from this. This dish is high in proteins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and amino acids and is free of gluten. Once the quinoa has turned a light brown color from roasting in oil, add water. Once the liquid has reduced to half, add milk, saffron, and additional ingredients. Once combined, serve.

3. Healthy Snacking & Mindful Eating

Avoiding alcoholic and aerated beverages throughout the holiday season is another excellent way to keep in shape because they are high in sugar and other components that compromise your health. They also contain empty calories. Maintaining a balance when it comes to eating healthful food or meals at home is crucial.

4. Remain Hydrated

Drinking lots of water is a crucial tip to keep in mind if you want to stick to healthy snack and dessert alternatives over the holiday season. The majority of people frequently overlook this easy yet crucial item. Drinking water keeps you hydrated and helps you stay cool. Thus, you should make it a habit to drink at least eight glasses of water every day over the holiday season if you want to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Sweets are a necessary component of the Diwali celebration, and it is impossible to picture the occasion without them. Consuming sweets does not require sacrificing your health. In that scenario, you can prepare sugar-free, nutritious dessert dishes at home instead of purchasing them from the store.