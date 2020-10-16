Durga Puja 2020: Date and day-wise pujo chart to welcome the goddess!

New Delhi: The much-revered and most awaited festival of Durga Puja is about to commence October 22 and last till 26th respectively. Durga Puja and Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated not just in the country but abroad by Indian diaspora as well.

Navratri, the nine-day long festival of the goddess starts from October 17 and lasts till 25th, with Vijayadashami on October 25/26 (depending upon timings).

Usually, Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to mala maas - lunar month having two moons. This year, Mahalaya, which is the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of the Pitru Paksha took place on September 17 and Durga Puja starts from October 22.

As per Bengali calendar, the mala maas this time is in the Ashvin month and Durga Puja will begin only after it ends as auspicious occasions or rituals are not observed during this time period.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis.

Durga Puja 2020 calendar: Day-wise chart

October 21, Day 1 - Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 - Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 - Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 - Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 - Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 - Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsav wherein Goddess Durga is welcomed by the devotees and preparations for the 5-day festivity begins much in advance. People immerse themselves in devotion, enjoy the fun and pandal-hopping remains a highlight beside many traditional rituals and practices strictly followed by Bengalis across the globe.

However, due to the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja pandals will witness fewer people in attendance as state-wise SOPs are in order. Also, social distancing needs to be practiced while pandal-hopping during Durga Pujo.

Here's wishing a very happy Durga Puja to all our readers!