Durga Puja 2022: Date, Puja timings, significance and importance of these five day festivities

Durga Puja 2022: Pujo begins today with its five-day annual festivities honouring Maa Durga and celebrating her victory over the demon king Mahishasura - which is why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasura Mardini. The biggest festival in West Bengal, this auspicious celebration is a significant part of the Hindu community. Durga Puja will be celebrated this year from October 1st until October 5th.

Durga Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the 10-day festival-Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami come after the five days.

Durga Puja 2022: Significance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Mahalaya, the final day of the dark fortnight (Krishna paksha) of Ashvin month, marks the beginning of the festivities while Maha Shashti marks the beginning of preparations. The Goddess is believed to travel to her "paternal home" on Earth during Durga Puja along with her children Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

Durga Puja 2022: Date

The festivities for Durga Puja stretch from Saturday, October 1- Maha Shasthi, until Wednesday, October 5- Vijayadashami. On the occasion of Maha Shashti, the celebrations begin in full force. The Maa Durga idol is unveiled to visitors at the pandals, which are magnificently decorated, and 'dhaak' drums are beaten to add to a festive atmosphere.

Durga Puja 2022: Muhurat (Timings)

On September 30, at 10:34 pm, the Shashthi Tithi on the first day of Durga Puja will begin ending at 8:46 pm on October 1. Also, on Saturday, October 1, the Bilva Nimantran tithi will span from 3:45 pm to 6:07 pm.

Durga Puja 2022: Importance

The fight between Maa Durga and Mahishasura lasted for ten days. The tenth day, when Goddess Durga killed the demon king, is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Durga Puja is also a cultural extravaganza during which people fast in the morning and feast at night. In addition, there are special 'bhog', dance, music, recitation, arts, and some events that go on. During these festivities, everyone dresses up and looks their best.