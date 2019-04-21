Easter 2019: Here's why it is called the Resurrection Sunday

Easter is being celebrated on April 21 this year and people across the world are excited for the same. The festival marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ which is why it is also called as Resurrection Sunday. It is believed that Christ's resurrection occurred on the third day of his burial after he was crucified by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.

Easter is known as Pascha in Greek and Latin.

The festival of Easter, therefore, celebrates Christ's resurrection. The Christians prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the festival with full gusto. However, the customs and practices may vary from place to place. It generally includes sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs (as a symbol of the empty tomb) and so on.

Also, the week before Easter is known as Holy Week as it includes the days of the Easter Triduum, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

The Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, traditionally decorates the chancel area of churches on this day and for the rest of Eastertide.

Egg hunting, the Easter Bunny, and Easter parades are also followed by Christians or even non-Christians. Emphasise on food is a must as various traditional Easter foods also vary regionally.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.