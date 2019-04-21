close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Easter 2019

Easter 2019: Here's why it is called the Resurrection Sunday

The week before Easter is known as Holy Week

Easter 2019: Here&#039;s why it is called the Resurrection Sunday
Image Courtesy: Pixabay Image

Easter is being celebrated on April 21 this year and people across the world are excited for the same. The festival marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ which is why it is also called as Resurrection Sunday. It is believed that Christ's resurrection occurred on the third day of his burial after he was crucified by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.

Easter is known as Pascha in Greek and Latin.

The festival of Easter, therefore, celebrates Christ's resurrection. The Christians prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the festival with full gusto. However, the customs and practices may vary from place to place. It generally includes sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs (as a symbol of the empty tomb) and so on.

Also, the week before Easter is known as Holy Week as it includes the days of the Easter Triduum, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

The Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, traditionally decorates the chancel area of churches on this day and for the rest of Eastertide.

Egg hunting, the Easter Bunny, and Easter parades are also followed by Christians or even non-Christians. Emphasise on food is a must as various traditional Easter foods also vary regionally.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.

Tags:
Easter 2019Happy EasterEaster celebrationsGood Friday
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 20, 2019

Must Watch

PT11M39S

Taal Thok Ke: Is 2019 election a 'Dharmyudh'? Watch debate