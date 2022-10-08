Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: All you need to know about the holy day

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Muslims all over the world celebrate this day by honouring and paying respect to the last prophet of Islam. The moon's sighting and the start of the third month, Rabi ul Awal, in the Islamic calendar (Hijri) determines the date of Eid Milad un Nabi, which varies every year. Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated this year on October 9 in India in accordance with the Gregorian calendar.

The festivities of Eid Milad un Nabi start one day before the festival and end the next day. Different people observe the day in various ways.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Date

While the day is celebrated on different dates in different nations, Eid Milad un Nabi is observed as a public holiday in many nations. This year's Eid Milad un Nabi celebrations will start on the evening of October 8 and end on October 9, as the day is marked on the 12th day of the third month Rabi ul Awal.

In India, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Sunday, 9 October 2022.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Significance

Prophet Hazrat Muhammad is thought to have attained enlightenment in 610 AD in a cave called Hira close to where he was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Later, he preached Quranic principles. On this day, it is customary to listen to the hymns recited in the Prophet's praise in order to get both earthly and heavenly rewards. Muslims all across the world celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi with zeal, respect, enthusiasm, and grandeur as a remembrance of the generosity, compassion, and teachings of the Prophet.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Celebrations

Many people observe a special fast called Nafl in honour of the Prophet, during which additional prayers from the holy Quran are offered. A line known as Durood-o-Salam is chanted in the name of Muhammad to complement the prophet (SAW). One of Islam's five pillars is charity or zakat, and on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi, people across the world feed the needy and donate what they can.

The fact that it honours the kindness, compassion, and teachings of the holy Prophet is what makes it a significant day for Muslims all over the world. To honour and show their love for him, his admirers celebrate the Prophet's birthday.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general beliefs and information. Zee News does not confirm this.)