If you are planning a summer wedding or have already fixed one and are wondering how to look cool and calm, fret not. We bring to you some crazy, fun ideas suggested by ace designer Sanya Garg. Brides can look their gorgeous best and flaunt a shining smile, worrying only about their special day and nothing else.

With these handy tips by Sanya Garg, even the scorching summer months can't deter the wedding spirits of all the excited brides:

Choose a Light breezy Lehenga: Pick a lehenga which is light and preferably in breathable fabric. There are a lot of summer cool fabrics to opt for like chiffon, georgette, khadi, cotton, organza or rayon to choose from. For the work on lehenga, go in for floral Resham thread embroidery or a light zardozi work. The lighter the embroidery and embellishments, the easier it will be for you to carry and move around freely. The colour could be your choice as a bride does want to wear red or shades of red if she’s not comfortable with ivory or any other colour.

Opt for statement Jewellery pieces: Opt for a few statement pieces than a whole chunk of jewellery. Go in for a long necklace instead of choker, maang tika is in and is comfortable as well, rather than hoarding yourself with for eg., a maang tika

Go for a bun or braid: Avoid open hairstyle altogether, accessorised buns and braids are the way to go. Also, chic messy buns are in that go well with gowns.

Nude makeup: Opt for a minimal or nude makeup look and choose makeup products that are waterproof. Also, go in for lighter shades for the eyes and lips. Heavy cakey makeup will smudge in the hot and humid weather and spoil the look.

Light breezier dupatta: Make sure the dupatta is really light and flowy and don’t tuck it, instead let it flow. Opt for a single dupatta, to avoid the added fabric.

