Chandra Grahan 2022 on Nov 8: Lunar Eclipse IMPACT on 12 zodiac signs - Check Leo, Aries, Libra!

After the dramatic turn of events that the solar eclipse that happened on October 25 brought, many parts of the world will now witness the moon in all its fiery red glory on November 8. With the sun's shadow filtering through the earth and falling on the moon as they form a straight line, this ''blood moon'' will bring many opportunities and changes in your lives. Let's read on to find out what they will be like:

If we talk about it generally, the lunar eclipse offers an opportunity for reflection. It's a great time for you to reflect on your inner desires, and your inner habitat and see if the external surroundings conform to your internal images. The opposite is true as well.

The more you finetune your abilities to be in touch with your external environment, the better you'll get at picking up on the negative and toxic influences in your life early on. This gives you the choice of discarding the negative when and if required.

In this way, the lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan holds a lot of potential and effect on all the zodiac signs. Astrologer Sundeep Kochar explains the potential effects of the eclipse on November 8 in detail now.

Aries (or Mesh Rashi)

It's going to be a wild ride for you where relationships and partnerships are concerned because that's the main effect that the eclipse will have on you. You will also be required to do some serious decision-making where the relationship part of your life is concerned.

This eclipse will impart the courage you need to weed out all the negative influences in your life that are not helpful to your ventures, personal or professional. Armed with this knowledge, you can turn the course of your life around if only you find it within yourself to look at your current relationships honestly and fearlessly and decide which ones need to stay and which to go for good.

Taurus (or Vrishabh Rashi)

Drama is in store for you, Taurus! This lunar eclipse will be galivanting through your 7th house of partnerships (also known as the House of Marriage) which signals a lot of deep bonds - either forming or breaking up.

Take this opportunity to see where you are investing your emotions and whether it is worth all the effort. Be bold; be fearless in your approach. Because the changes will come swiftly, in a single sweep. So be ready! It's an exciting time for old endings and new beginnings for you.

Gemini (or Mithun Rashi)

How are you, Geminis? Because the lunar eclipse is pointing at some major blocks in your belief systems. Your limiting beliefs regarding your deepest desires are holding you back from leading a fulfilled and content life. The eclipse also indicates a need for spiritual rest as it may be possible that you might be prioritizing work over your physical and spiritual needs.

So it's time for you to take a step back and have a breather. If you overwork, you might end up over-exhausting yourself. So better slow down and re-evaluate your priorities as this is the best and most productive time for you to do so and reap the benefits of amazing insights.

Cancer (or Kark Rashi)

Possessing the Sun as its planetary ruler, your fifth house of passion and self-expression will witness the Lunar Eclipse's passing, which means some anxiety might be in store for you. But now is the time to rise above it.

The lively and outgoing spirit inside you is bubbling to its full potential during this volatile time. Let it shine through undeterred by your fears and anxieties because they are not valid. The eclipse is urging you to open yourself up to new and exciting personal and professional opportunities and witness the magic!

Leo (or Sinh Rashi)

The lunar energy is bringing expansion into your life. Make the most of it by being open to a close and honest re-evaluation of your current situation, especially in your house. Are you facing strained relationships? Thinking of starting a family? Maybe some old acquaintances are about to knock on your door!

No matter what it is, this lunar eclipse is offering you the chance of self-reflection and the opportunity to change, if you are so willing.

Virgo (or Kanya Rashi)

This lunar eclipse is bringing you the opportunity for reconciliations, Virgo! And you'd better grasp it while you can. Because the lunar energy will stimulate your communication skills and allow you to navigate even difficult topics with ease and finesse.

Show determination, courage, and compassion in your dealings with the ghosts of your past and present circumstances and this period is sure to have a positive impact on your life.

Libra (or Tula Rashi)

This eclipse, it's raining money on you, Libra! The lunar eclipse will bring some monetary changes in your life that will prove most beneficial to you. Whether it's from a completely unknown source or previously untapped resources, your life is soon to become abundant.

You might get a promotion or a job offer paying you far better than you ever got before. A need to look at your spending habits may also arise. So evaluate how you can manage your finances better and it will be very beneficial to you, both short and long-term.

Scorpio (or Vrishchik Rashi)

An intense change is in store for you. The blood moon energy is shining upon you brightly as it urges you to rejoice in your passionate and unapologetic nature. Your deepest and fondest desires will find the paths to fulfillment. But only if you let go of everything that's been holding you back.

So embrace your inner power and charge into life's circumstances head-on. You'll be surprised by how many positive changes await you there. All you need to do is decide and keep your aim in sight.

Sagittarius (or Dhanu Rashi)

You've been fighting hard and for long, Sagittarius. It's time to put your sword down and let go. Relax and meditate. Take this creative time and renew your exhausted spirit. Lower your guard down; tear down the walls. This lunar eclipse is all about letting go, for you.

You are not very well versed in allowing things to come to you and this is exactly what the lunar energy is trying to urge you towards. Start a journal, maybe. Take a detox break. Do everything that soothes your soul and relaxes your mind. It's time for some serious self-reflection. You deserve it.

Capricorn (or Makar Rashi)

Technological and social connections are on a rise in your life. And this lunar eclipse will be very powerful in driving your point across. Be concise, be clear. Even share your thoughts on social media. But you must also look after what kind of content you engage with. It might be bringing unnecessary toxicity and distractions into your life.

Your technical dreams and passions have the greatest possibility of coming to fruition at this time. So follow your dreams and see where they lead you!

Aquarius (or Kumbh Rashi)

Your professional life will see unexpected but welcome changes soon. Because the lunar eclipse is directing its effect on your career the most. A better opportunity might come along. You can even expect an increment in your salary or a shift in positions at your current place of work.

Whatever it might be, you can rest assured it'll play to your strengths and advance your career. Be open and honest with yourself and allow the changes to happen. Just observe. Participate when required. You'll be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

Pisces (or Meen Rashi)

You have been waiting for the perfect opportunities for long enough. Don't hold back anymore because this lunar eclipse is going to shower you with abundance. Keep your dreams alive and continue working on your current projects with determination and hard work.

Nothing can stop you now that you have recognized your potential. Be in regular touch with your intuition. There's also a very strong opportunity for travel. Stay open and brave.

To Conclude

According to astrologer Sundeep Kochar, this Lunar Eclipse is definitely the harbinger of good energy and abundant luck for all zodiac signs. The only need of the hour is to stay open for changes and allow some time for deep self-reflection.