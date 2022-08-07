NewsLifestyleCulture
FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to make your friends feel extra special!

Friendship Day 2022: The day to celebrate our besties is here. So what are you waiting for? Pick up that phone and wish them and also make a fabulous plan for the day!

Aug 07, 2022
Happy Friendship Day 2022: Friendship Day's here and it's time to let your besties know how much they mean to you. Today, take out some quality time to spend with your friends - you can go out for a movie or brunch or just hang out at your (or their) home and watch some films on friendship as you much on popcorns! It may sound like a cliche but sometimes, the obvious things give us great joy. If your friends are not in the same town or even country, take out some time and arrange a video call with your friends.

Send your friends WhatsApp messages and you can share some beautiful quotes on Friendship to express what the relationship means to you.

Here are 10 quotes on Friendship: 

Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things. -Paulo Coelho

True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style. -Nicole Richi

Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.  -Eleanor Roosevelt

Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity. -Khalil Gibson

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’ -C.S. Lewis

I get by with a little help from my friends. -The Beatles

It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter. -Marlene Dietrich

A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself. -Jim Morrison

Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul. -Steve Maraboli

Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend. -Bill Watterson

Most of us have friends from across the country now, especially those of us who have gone out to study or work. So you can make your friends feel special by wishing them in their language. Click HERE to read how you can wish your pals 'Happy Friendship Day' in 10 different Indian languages.

