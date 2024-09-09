Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan
Celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm on 7th September, 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. On 17th September, Ganesh Visarjan, which involves submerging Ganesha idols in water, marks the conclusion of the festival.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Significance
The Visarjan ritual represents Lord Ganesha's journey back to Mount Kailash, where he meets up with his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, again. Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises the life cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, also referred to as the Lord of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles, removes problems from people's houses when his statue is submerged in water during Visarjan, symbolically eliminating such challenges.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Date & Timings
Date -
13th September, 2024 (Friday)
Timings -
- Morning Muhurat- 06:08 AM to 10:46 AM
- Afternoon Muhurat - 04:56 PM to 06:28 PM
- Afternoon Muhurat - 12:18 PM to 01:51 PM
- Night Muhurat - 09:23 PM to 10:51 PM
- Night Muhurat - 12:18 AM to 04:41 AM (14th, September, 2024)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Rituals
- Lord Ganesha should be honoured with deep (oil lamps), pushp (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance), and food. Give prasad to your neighbours while reciting the Ashtothara Shatanamavali.
- Using Ganga water, draw a rangoli or swastika on the car's base or track. Dredge in akshat (raw rice) and cover with a brightly coloured cloth (yellow, pink, or red).
- Place the statue of Ganesha on the ready cloth. Offer flowers, fruits, modak, or other sweets while breaking open a coconut.
- Before you go, give one more worship. Next to the idol, place cash, candies, betel nuts, and durva grass wrapped in a silk fabric.
- Join your family or community in aarti, where you can sing Ganapati bhajans. Give Ganesha a namaskar and pray for his pardon for any errors you may have made throughout the ritual.
- Make sure that Bappa and all his belongings have been disposed of properly in the water before entering the water.
