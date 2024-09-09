Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan

Celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm on 7th September, 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. On 17th September, Ganesh Visarjan, which involves submerging Ganesha idols in water, marks the conclusion of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Significance

The Visarjan ritual represents Lord Ganesha's journey back to Mount Kailash, where he meets up with his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, again. Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises the life cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, also referred to as the Lord of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles, removes problems from people's houses when his statue is submerged in water during Visarjan, symbolically eliminating such challenges.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Date & Timings

Date -

13th September, 2024 (Friday)

Timings -

Morning Muhurat- 06:08 AM to 10:46 AM

Afternoon Muhurat - 04:56 PM to 06:28 PM

Afternoon Muhurat - 12:18 PM to 01:51 PM

Night Muhurat - 09:23 PM to 10:51 PM

Night Muhurat - 12:18 AM to 04:41 AM (14th, September, 2024)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7th Day Visarjan Rituals