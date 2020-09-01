Ganpati Visarjan 2020: Auspicious time, muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi and what is Anant Chaudas

New Delhi: The 10-day long festive fervour of Ganeshotsav, beginning from Ganesh Chaturthi this year commenced on August 22. It is that time of the year when devotees bring Bappa home, pray to him, seeking his blessings before bidding him a tearful adieu with a promise of coming back next year. The festival concludes on Anant Chaturdashi - when the final Ganesh Visarjan ceremony takes place.

This year, Anant Chaturdashi is on September 1.

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 on Anant Chaturdashi Timings:

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:10 AM to 01:56 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:32 PM to 05:07 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:07 PM to 09:32 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:56 PM to 03:10 AM, Sep 02

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 08:48 AM on Aug 31, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:38 AM on Sep 01, 2020



(according to drikpanchang.com)

During Ganpati festival, devotees bring Bappa idol home and after pran pratishtha, follow the rituals of offering the prayers to Gajanana. The Ganpati Visarjan can be performed by the devotees on the same day of Ganesh Chaturthi, after 1 and half days, third day, fifth day, 7th day or Anant Chaturdashi respectively.

Anant Chaturdashi holds great significance for Jain and Hindu community. The Hindus worship Lord Vishnu on this day and observe a fast. A sacred thread is tied during the Puja. Lord Vishnu is prayed in his 'Anant' form on this day.

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid a tearful adieu to Bappa by immersing his idols in water during the Visarjan ceremony with a promise of him returning next year with abundant happiness and blessings.

This day also holds significance for the Jain community.

Also known as Anant Chaudas, it is the last day of the 10-days long Paryushana event which they observe in this month. Kshamavani, the day they seek forgiveness is observed one day after Anant Chaturdashi. It is said that this is the day when Lord Vasupriya—the 12th Tirthankara attained Nirvana.

Anant Chaturdashi significance in UP and Bihar:

In Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, it is linked to the kshirsagar—an ocean of milk and Lord Vishnu's anant avatar.

On a wooden plank, as many as 14 tilaks using vermillion are marked. Again, 14 puris and 14 pua ( a sweet delicacy) are then put on the wooden plank. Panchamrit consisting of milk, curd, jaggery, honey and ghee is made and kept on the plank, symbolising the Kshirsagar.

A thread with 14 knots ( taken as Lord Anant) is wrapped on a cucumber and swirled 5 times in this 'ocean of milk' aka Kshirsagar.

This Anant thread is then tied on the right arm above the elbow of the men while it is left arm for women.

The Anant thread is removed only after 14 days.

Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!