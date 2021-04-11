Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, Puja timings and how to celebrate

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa this year will be celebrated on April 13. The joyous occasion is observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra which is the first month in the Hindu calendar. It is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra.

Gudi Padwa is also referred to as Samwatsara by the Konkani community and in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Ugadi.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings of the festival:

Marathi Shaka Samvata 1943 begins

Gudi Padwa on April 13, Tuesday

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021

How is Gudi Padwa celebrated?

On this auspicious day, people decorate their doorsteps with Rangoli. They also use flowers to beautify the house and a toran made of mango leaves is hung across the top of the door.

People don their traditional attires as women drape the Navari saree and the men wear Kurta teamed up with Dhoti or Pyjama. Prayers and flowers are offered to the Gudi after placing it on the window or door. Following this, people perform the aarti and put Akshat on the Gudi.

Families begin their New Year with a special preparation made of neem leaves, jaggery to symbolise the diverse aspects of life. Shrikhand and Puran Poli are also prepared on this day.

What is a Gudi?

First, a wooden stick is covered with a piece of bright red or yellow coloured cloth. After this, a Kalash made of silver, copper or bronze is placed upside down on one end of the stick. A dash of vermillion (kumkum) and turmeric (haldi) is applied on the outer surface of the Kalash. This ensemble is called Gudi and it’s placed outside the door or the window so that everyone in the vicinity gets to see it.

A garland made of sugar candy (saakhar gaathi) and neem leaves is also hung with the Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

Spiritual significance of Gudi Padwa

On this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya along with his consort Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating demon King Ravana in Lanka.