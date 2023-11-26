Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date, Significance, History And Rituals Of Gurpurab – All You Need To Know About This Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 is approaching, heralding the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also recognized as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti. This significant day holds profound importance in Sikhism as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is characterized by fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Date and Time

The festival is celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik, or Kartik Poornima in the Gregorian calendar, typically falling in November. Sikhs globally will commemorate this auspicious occasion with deep reverence on Monday, November 27, celebrating the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to Drik Panchang, the timings for purnima tithi and for performing the rituals are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:53 pm on November 26

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:45 pm on November 27

Guru Nanak Jayanti History and Significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is believed to have been born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan). He is revered for founding the Sikh religion and spreading enlightenment. The festival commemorates his legacy, contributions, and life.

While all ten Sikh Gurus' birthdays are observed, Guru Nanak Jayanti holds particular significance as Baba Nanak Ji is both the first guru and the founder of the Sikh faith. Celebrations extend worldwide, where the Sikh community is present.

In India, Guru Nanak Jayanti is designated as a gazetted holiday. The day is marked by a 48-hour continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as Akhand Path, conducted in Gurudwaras.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Rituals and Celebrations

Prabhat Pheris, characterized by early morning processions where devotees sing hymns, commence two days before the Guru Nanak Jayanti festival, traversing through localities. The Akhand Path, involving the recitation of the Sikh holy text, Guru Granth Sahib, is observed. Nagar kirtan, a day before Guru Nanak's birth date, features a parade led by the Panj Pyare, five men carrying the Sikh triangle flag, Nishan Sahib. The parade includes the holy Guru Granth Sahib carried in a palanquin, with people chanting hymns and playing traditional musical instruments.

On Gurpurab, Gurdwaras host prayers throughout the day, and the various festival components persist until late at night, concluding with devotees partaking in the langar.

The langar food holds a special significance, with the traditional prasad being kada prasad. On this significant day, many individuals actively engage in Sewa, offering food in service.

