Haldiram’s Holi 2021 campaign gives everyone a milne ka meetha bahana

It’s that time of the year, and Haldiram’s, the one-stop-shop for the majority of us Indians, when it comes to our favourite festive sweets and snacks, has launched their Holi 2021 campaign- giving all of us a “Milne Ka Meetha Bahana.”  

New Delhi: It’s that time of the year, and Haldiram’s, the one-stop-shop for the majority of us Indians, when it comes to our favourite festive sweets and snacks, has launched their Holi 2021 campaign- giving all of us a “Milne Ka Meetha Bahana.”  
Haldiram’s has been one of the most popular Indian brands of sweet and savoury tidbits since 1937. With its stores spread all over India, it has grown to become an all-time favourite for a whole lot of people who wish to celebrate the beautiful culture and delicacies of our country, together with the people close to them!  

Given the current global situation, this year’s Holi will not be the same as last year. However, Haldiram’s, with their Milne Ka Meetha Bahana campaign, aims to bring you closer to your family and friends. With their festive special range of Gujiya and Thandai, Haldiram's is giving us all a reason to meet our friends and family on this colourful occasion. 

This premium, beloved namkeen & sweets brand began its 2021 Holi campaign on the 23rd of March through an exciting Twitter and Instagram campaign, urging the audience to move out of their homes and celebrate this festival of colours with full zeal, while keeping the safety standards in mind.   

Some of India’s top influencers such as Nikita Varma, Mr Ranawat and Shivangi Goel are celebrating this colourful occasion using Haldiram’s Gujiyas & Thandai as their Milne Ke Meetha Bahana with kith and kin.  

It’s a known fact that last year has been unprecedented and the festival of colours will instil a sense of excitement followed by understandable hesitation. However, festivals are meant to be celebrated with your friends and loved ones, to make memories that last a lifetime.  

This is why Haldiram's has geared up to provide a strong and sweet reason for everyone to overcome their reservations with Milne Ka Meetha Bahana.  

What better way to give yourself a Milne Ka Meetha Bahana than everyone’s Holi favourite delicacy, Gujiya and much-needed refreshment, Thandai? Spread love the safe way with Haldiram’s right away. Click here to explore the assortment of flavoured Gujiyas and Thandai by Haldiram’s, available for you to choose from!   

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk Content) 

 

