Hanuman Janmotsav Or Hanuman Jayanti? Know The Difference, Puja Vidhi Here

Hanuman Janmotsav 2023: Lord Hanuman is one of the most worshipped deities in India. The birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is celebrated every year on Chaitra Purnima. Hanuman Janmotsav is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in many parts of India and other countries with full pomp and show. Devotees offer special prayers, chant mantras, and sing hymns in praise of Lord Hanuman. They also fast, visit temples and participate in processions to mark the occasion.

As per the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is celebrated every year on Chaitra Purnima. This year, it falls on April 6. Apart from this, Hanuman Janmotsav is also celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month.

However, there is confusion if this festival should be called Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav. Let’s find it out.

Difference Between Hanuman Jayanti And Hanuman Janmotsav

People usually confuse Hanuman Jayanti with Hanuman Janmotsav. Jayanti and Janmotsav are used for the day of celebrating a birthday, but it is used in different contexts. Jayanti is used for a person, who was born in this world, lived life, and died one day. After the death of that person, when his birthday falls on a particular date, it is called Jayanti.

However, as per Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman is believed to be the living deity in the world of Kalyug. Lord Rama gave him the boon of immortality, and he resides on Gandhamadan mountain as the protector of religion in Kalyug. Hence, Lord Hanuman’s birthday should be Hanuman Janmotsav.

Hanuman Janmotsav 2023: Puja Vidhi

On Hanuman Janmotsav, devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman in several ways.

In some places, a special puja is performed, where Lord Hanuman's idol is bathed with milk and honey, adorned with flowers and garlands, and then worshipped with incense, lamps, and other offerings.

Lighting a mustard oil lamp, and chanting the powerful mantra of 'Om Marutatmajaya Namah' 108 times is considered auspicious.

Further, devotees offer jaggery and gram to Lord Hanuman and then recite Hanuman Chalisa 11 times at home or the temple. It is believed that on this day, Lord Hanuman blesses his devotees with the best of his blessings. The puja is usually followed by distributing prasad (offerings) to the devotees.

Hanuman Janmotsav 2023: Powerful Mantras To Chant:

1. Om Ham Hanumate Namah..!!

2. Om Namo Bhagvate Hanumate Namah..!!

3. Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata..!!

