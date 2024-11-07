Happy Chhath Puja 2024! Share Warm Greetings, Wishes And WhatsApp Messages With Friends And Family

The auspicious four-day festival of Chhath Puja began on November 5, 2024, and today is the third day of Chhath. This festival, mostly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe arduous fasts from sunrise to sunset during celebrations of Chhath Puja. On this auspicious day, send warm wishes to your loved ones on WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook or Instagram.

Chhath Puja 2024: Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

- May this Chhath Puja bring peace, prosperity, and joy to you and your loved ones. Happy Chhath Puja 2024!

- Let us bow to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for blessings of prosperity and peace. May this Chhath bring you closer to your dreams.

- Let the Sun God bless your life with warmth and positivity. May this Chhath Puja fill your days with new hope and endless opportunities. Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja!

- May Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya bless you with all the happiness in your life and fill your surroundings with positivity and hope. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family!

- On this Chhath Puja, may you find peace and joy in every moment. Jai Chhathi Maiya! Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2024! May your life be filled with happiness, and may this Chhath bless you and your family with prosperity.

- With each offering you make, may Chhathi Maiya bless you and make your wishes come true.

- Sending warm wishes of love and light on Chhath Puja. May this sacred time bring peace, prosperity, and positivity into your life.

- May your life be as serene and pure as the offerings of arghya to the Sun God.

- May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread through your life, bringing success and joy. Happy Chhath Puja.

- Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Maiya ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

- Let the light of Chhath Puja guide you towards your dreams, removing darkness and lighting the way the way to success.