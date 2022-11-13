topStoriesenglish
Happy Children's Day: Best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings

On the occasion of Children's Day, you might want to wish the kids in your family, schools and neighbourhood areas. Here is the list of few quotes and whatsapp greetings to share with the kids.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India marks the celebration of Children's Day every year on November 14.
  • The day is celebrated to commemorate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and mark his birth anniversary.
  • He was also known as Chacha Nehru, because he was extremely loved by kids.
  • He was the first Prime Minister of India and believed that children are the country's future.

On the occasion of Children's Day, multiple cultural activities are organized by schools and children are dressed in colourful clothes to deliver special performances in the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru's legacies.

Here is the list of some best wishes, WhatsApp statuses and messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Children's Day 2022: Quotes

  • "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
  • "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
  • "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.
  • "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.

Children's Day 2022: Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Status

  • Children are the most beautiful creation of God as they spread joy and happiness in every season. Happy Children's Day.
  • Without children, the world will be left without sunshine, laughter, and love. That's why children should be protected, guide and loved. Happy Children's Day!
  • Every child is a flower, and all these flowers make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.
  • Nothing can beat the beauty of smile on a child's face. Happy Children's Day
  • Here’s to the innocence and purity of our kids. They are our future. Happy Children's Day.

