Happy Children's Day: Best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings

Happy Children's Day: India marks the celebration of Children's Day every year on November 14. The day is celebrated to commemorate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and mark his birth anniversary. He was also known as Chacha Nehru, because he was extremely loved by kids. He was the first Prime Minister of India and believed that children are the country's future.

On the occasion of Children's Day, multiple cultural activities are organized by schools and children are dressed in colourful clothes to deliver special performances in the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru's legacies.

Here is the list of some best wishes, WhatsApp statuses and messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Children's Day 2022: Quotes

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

"Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.

Children's Day 2022: Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Status