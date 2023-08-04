Happy Friendship Day 2023: Cute Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, And Quotes To Share With Your BFFs

While every day is a celebration of friendship, the special day to honour this lovely bond is knocking on our doors. The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. While July 30 is the date that was picked by the UN, in several countries, including India and Bangladesh, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 6. Here are some wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties on this special day.

Happy Friendship Day: Wishes And Messages To Share

1. “Distance can’t diminish the power of our friendship. Sending love on Friendship Day 2023!”



2. "Happy friendship day to you. I’m happy to have you as my friend."

3. "True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until its lost. Happy Friendship Day to you.

4. “On this special day, let’s promise to stand by each other forever. Happy Friendship Day, dear friend!”

5. "Dear bestie, ever since you came into my life, you have filled it with utter joy and happiness. Happy Friendship Day to you."

6. "I may have many friends, but it's you who is my heart and soul. Sending my love and warm wishes on Friendship Day."

7. "Dear friend, we may not be talking for hours every day like before, but you are forever there in my heart. Cheers to our friendship."

8. "Happy Friendship Day, dearest. Let's catch up soon and relive the good old days."

9. "Dearest friend, I love you the most because you are always there to join me in the most stupid things in life. Happy Friendship Day to you."

10. "Bestie, I realise today how lucky you are to have a friend like me! Happy Friendship Day."

Friendship Day 2023: Top Quotes On Friendship

1. “Time doesn't take away from friendship, nor does separation.” - Tennessee Williams

2. “There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” - Sylvia Plath

3. “There is no surer foundation for a beautiful friendship than a mutual taste in literature.” - P.G. Wodehouse

4. “No friendship is an accident. ” - O. Henry

5. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.” - Muhammad Ali

6. “One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about.” - Mindy Kaling

7. “Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses... swapped back and forth and over again.” - Michelle Obama (in 'Becoming')

8. “My old grandmother always used to say, 'Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever'.” - George R.R. Martin

9. “Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.” - C.S. Lewis

10. “What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” - Aristotle