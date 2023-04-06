Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Share Today

According to the Hindu religion, it is believed that Lord Hanuman, also known as Vanara God, was born on the full moon day of the month of Chaitra and this day is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that Hanuman was born at sunrise. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, temples start spiritual discourses at dawn before sunrise and stop when the sun rises. Legend has it that Anjana, wife of Vanaraja Kesari, the king of monkeys, was cursed by Vishwamitra Muni for disturbing him in her previous life. She was a celestial nymph and the saint while rebuking her cursed her that in her next life, she will get married to a monkey and give birth to one. Anjana fervently prayed to Lord Shiva for relief from the curse and therefore it's believed that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Shiva. Hindu mythology also refers to Lord Hanuman as the son of Vayu, the God of Wind.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees observe fast, pray to the god and visit temples. Share these beautiful messages and quotes about Lord Hanuman and share blessings. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Share These Wishes Today

1. May Lord Hanuman bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

2. May the courage of Lord Hanuman be reflected in all that you do in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

3. This year, let's pledge to have strength and courage in our hearts like Lord Hanuman to face all kinds of challenges in life.

4. On this special day, may the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman bring you success, joy, and fulfillment. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

5. May the holy teachings of Lord Hanuman guide you on your path to enlightenment and spiritual awakening. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

6. Lord Hanuman is one of the greatest devotees of Lord Rama. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman help you in finding solutions to all the problems in your life.

7. Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May the teachings of Lord Hanuman inspire you to become a better person and contribute towards making this world a better place.

8. May Lord Hanuman guide you to the path of strength, wisdom and devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

9. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family. May you have a great day.

10. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Hanuman Jayanti filled with spiritual growth, inner peace, and happiness.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 Important Quotes

1. “All gods have good points, just as have all priests. Personally, I attach much importance to Hanuman, and am kind to his people the great gray apes of the hills. One never knows when one may want a friend.” - Rudyard Kipling, Novelist

2. “Lord Ram gave Hanuman a quizzical look and said, "What are you, a monkey or a man?" Hanuman bowed his head reverently, folded his hands and said, "When I do not know who I am, I serve You and when I do know who I am, You and I are One.” - Tulsidas, Poet, Ramcharitmanas

3. “Hanuman not only gives liberation, he also fulfills our beneficial desires.” - Krishna Das, American vocalist

4. “Every line of the Hanuman Chalisa is a Mahamantra.” - Neem Karoli Baba, Hindu guru and Hanuman devotee

5. “Rama was not only on the lips of Hanuman. He was enthroned in his heart. He gave Hanuman exhaustless strength.” - Mahatma Gandhi