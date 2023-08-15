Happy Independence Day 2023: Inspiring Slogans By Freedom Fighters That Echo In Our Lives Even Today

India's 77th Independence Day: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on August 15, let us remember the unwavering devotion and sacrifices of all those brave souls who were willing to go to any length to see our country free. For Indians to continue making the enormous sacrifices required to liberate India from the British, the long and gruelling liberation war required ongoing encouragement.

During those times, slogans brought people together, served as sources of inspiration, and motivated people to fight for their freedom.

Whether it was the young Bhagat Singh urging people to keep fighting by chanting the slogan, "Inquilab Zindabad," or Mahatma Gandhi inspiring everyone to "do or die" till we got freedom, these slogans had a significant effect on people's mentality during the freedom struggle.



Look at the slogans that some great freedom fighters used to inspire the nation's population to strive for the country's independence.

“Jai Hind”

Originally coined by Zain-ul Abideen Hasan, the phrase "Jai Hind" was later adopted by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Today, it is a common salutation across all of India. In English, it symbolises "Victory to India".

“Vande Mataram”

It was a poem that was mentioned in the book Anandmath by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The novel was written in Bengali and Sanskrit in 1882 by Chattopadhyay, who was also a writer and activist. "Vande Mataram" is Latin for "I honour you, mother."

"Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga"

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Indian National Army, prepared to do whatever it took to ensure the nation's freedom. Creating the slogan "tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga," he exhorted young people to be prepared to give their lives in exchange for his assistance in achieving independence.

"Inqilab Zindabad"

The phrase was popularised by the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who devoted his life to his nation at the young age of 23. Maulana Hasrat Mohanib was an Urdu poet and freedom fighter who penned the Arabic phrase "Inqalab Zindabad" which means "long live the revolution."

"Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga"

This phrase was created by Kaka Baptista and adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak during the war for Indian freedom. This phrase inspired love for their country in the hearts of the Indian people and inspired them to fight for their freedom.

"Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan"

This motto, coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri, recognises and honours the sacrifices made by our nation's farmers and soldiers.

“Satyameva Jayate”

The phrase was created by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and means "truth alone triumphs."

“Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai”

It is a patriotic poem that Ramprasad Bismil first used as a slogan after receiving it from Bismil Azimabadi. It exhorted readers to stand up for what's right.

"Karo ya maro"

This phrase, which may be translated as "Do or Die," was the last call for the British to leave the nation and was delivered by Mahatma Gandhi during a speech in Mumbai in 1942. This was the first step in the Bharat Chhodo Aandolan or "Quit India Movement."

“Araam Haraam hai”

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, coined this phrase. It illustrates how relentless our freedom warriors were in their pursuit of independence.