Independence Day 2022: Most of us Indians are high on patriotic fervour these days, now that August 15 is knocking on our door. It's an emotional day for all Indians as on this day on August 15, India - with the help and guidance of its strong women and men - secured freedom from a 200-year-old oppressive British rule. In most offices and other institutions, 15th August is a holiday. Here are some ideas to give your home a quick but easy makeover ahead of Independence Day.

Tri-coloured cushions

Changing cushion covers is the easiest way to give your house a new look. For this Independence Day, get some solid coloured cushion covers in saffron, white and green and arrange them in order to give your home an apt look.

Decorate your home with lotus flowers

Don't mistake this for a symbol of a political party. Lotus is our national flower - a sacred flower that holds a unique position in Indian mythology - and decking up our homes with this can lend a nice touch to our Independence Day decor.

Candles, balloons and streamers

Candles in the colours of our national flag will make for nice table decor. If you have guests coming over, you can also put up streamers and balloons in tri-colour to give your home a festive and patriotic touch.

Har Ghar Tiranga: Hoist the national flag at home

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kickstarted on Saturday (Aug 13). The campaign, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to encourage people to bring the national flag to their homes to invoke a feeling of patriotism in their hearts. So hoist a flag but keep these points in mind:

- Make sure that the Tricolour is not damaged or torn

- The saffron band must be on top of the Tricolour. Ensure that the flag doesn't get inverted/

- In terms of shape, the National Flag should be of rectangular. It can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height of the flag must be 3:2.

- The Tricolour must never touch the ground-

- Once the celebrations are over, respectfully fold the Tricolour and keep it stored safely