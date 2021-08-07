Horoscope for August 7 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: New friendships are in order Arians, learn something new Sagittarians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

New friendships are in order. You’re going to meet new people that you’ll end up getting along with really well. When it comes to finances, you might want to hold back a little. Focus on yourself instead and spend some time in your own spiritual being, trying to figure out what your end goals are.

Taurus

You are not in the mood to work today. Instead, you want to spend your time relaxing and doing the things you love. Keep doing what you’re doing. The other thing you need to do today is tell people around you how much you appreciate them. This will help in strengthening your relationship with others.

Gemini

It’s a day to relax. Sometimes you need a break. Try to spend some time meditating during the day, so you can keep calm and keep your mind at peace. There are also chances of you having a little bit of a crush on someone around you. Don’t freak out, it’s completely normal - they might also like you back.

Cancer

Your attractive personality and looks are going to draw people to you today. This will help in boosting your social life, which seems to be kind of dry right now. On the work front, it’s best if you focus on what you’ve been given, instead of going out of your way to do something extra.

Leo

Even though you might not be motivated to do things today, keep your end goal in mind and remind yourself that’s where you need to reach. It’s a good day to look at what your future holds for you. You’d want to sit down and spend some time by yourself to figure out what comes next.

Virgo

You will feel a fresh burst of energy today! You will find yourself zooming around work easily. Put this energy to good use and take up some extra chores at home today. Your family will surely appreciate your help. Remember Libra, love is in all the little things.

Libra

You have a life outside work, and you’ve been showing that quite a lot these days by socialising. However, it’s time for you to focus on your work and get back to the boss that you actually are. Find time to pray today, as good luck is on the way, and you need to show your gratitude to the universe.

Scorpio

You are going to feel ready to take actions to anything you’ve left behind. It’s a good day to look at your to-do list and finish off everything you haven’t done yet. It’s also important to sit and reflect on yourself today. Figure out what more you can do for your personal growth, and put that idea into full force.

Sagittarius

It’s a day of learning today. Spend the day learning something new in your workplace. Similarly, learn something new about your partner that you might not know. It’s also a good day to go and look at houses, if you’re looking to purchase one. Don’t buy it right now, just go look at it. You’ll build your own soon.

Capricorn

Don’t look back. Just keep moving forward. Yes, the past can come back to bite you, but you need to put on a strong face and power through it. If someone from your romantic life is trying to rekindle sparks, make sure you look out for yourself. At work, don’t stop to look at something you have missed. Just keep moving, time is very valuable.

Aquarius

Have you realised that you don’t really go out with anyone? Today is the day for you to explore your romantic side. Go out and tell someone how you feel. It’s also important to take a look at your career today. Are you working towards your long term goals? If not, then it’s time to start now.

Pisces

Saving money is going to be the sole purpose of your day, so don’t spend on anything that isn’t a necessity. Someone you weren’t expecting in your life will show interest in you romantically. This might excite you, but keep in mind that you don’t know this person too well, and you don’t know what you’re getting into.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.